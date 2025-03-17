"Did you even try?" - Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell mocks Unrivaled MVP after she parks car on spacing line

Napheesa Collier was crowned Unrivaled’s first-ever MVP on Sunday, but before stepping onto the court with the league’s top honor, she appeared to have missed out on another MVP award — Most Valuable Parker. Her husband, Alex Bazzell, playfully called her out over her parking struggles.

In an Instagram Story, Bazzell, who serves as Unrivaled’s first president, posted a photo of a Jeep Grand Cherokee poorly parked, with its wheels not only crossing the parking lines but extending beyond them.

“Did you even try?” Bazzell captioned the photo, tagging Collier.

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell mocks Unrivaled MVP after she parks car on spacing line

While her parking skills may have been questionable, Napheesa Collier's on-court dominance was undeniable. She led Unrivaled in scoring (25.7 points per game) and ranked fourth in rebounds (10.6 rebounds per game), also winning the mid-season 1-on-1 tournament.

However, her Lunar Owls BC squad, the No. 1 seed entering the Unrivaled semifinals, suffered a stunning upset as No. 4 Vinyl BC pulled off a comeback, winning 73-70.

The Lunar Owls led by 10 (64-54) but collapsed down the stretch, surrendering a 19-6 run that ended their title hopes.

Despite the loss, Collier put on a show, scoring a game-high 36 points on 16-for-24 shooting, but her teammates struggled, combining for just 13-for-33 shooting. She also secured eight rebounds, but Vinyl BC controlled the glass 39-30, including a 12-4 advantage in offensive boards.

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell discusses future of Unrivaled

As Unrivaled’s first president, Alex Bazzell, husband of league co-founder Napheesa Collier, faced the challenge of ensuring the league becomes a viable offseason option for WNBA pros.

One of the biggest concerns this season was player health, especially for Laces BC, which saw almost its entire roster sidelined with injuries. Speaking to CBS Sports in February, Bazzell revealed that the league has been discussing roster expansion to address this issue.

“That's something we're in ongoing conversations with with players,” he said. “Making sure that they feel like we have enough players per team, but at the same time you have some of the best players in the world who all want to play and get their touches, so there's a balance there.”

“But as we move forward, you're gonna see us probably introduce a few more players to maybe not even roster spots, but the active player pool that are here training, developing ... players who would benefit by being here, getting paid, learning and building their games during the offseason.”

Even before its inaugural season, Unrivaled was already planning for the future, signing Cameron Brink and Paige Bueckers, who weren’t eligible this year but will be next season.

