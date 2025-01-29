"Did they give her the Trump shoe?": Angel Reese fans react to $170,000 star awarded for shutting down Rose star despite 17-point performance

On Monday night, Angel Reese and Rose were handed their third loss of the season at the hands of Laces in the Unrivaled league. Following the matchup, fans were baffled at a gift handed to one member of the undefeated squad.

Laces is off to a strong start in Unrivaled, currently 4-0 on the year. They are one of two teams yet to lose a game, along with the Lunar Owls. After their win, videos surfaced of Stefanie Dolson being gifted a golden shoe in the locker room.

While handing out the shoe, Tiffany Hayes said she deserved it for shutting down Angel Reese in Monday's matchup. This led to a series of reactions with fans calling out the comment. The Chicago Sky forward had a strong outing against Laces, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Most fans cited Reese's performance that night, claiming that she wasn't shut down on the offensive end.

"Shutdown where? 17 points and 60% from the field is shutting down?" One fan said.

"So her dropping 17 7 2 and 2 on their head is shutting her down? 2/3 buckets she scored was on Dolson im in confusion." Another fan said.

"Mind you, she put Dolson in foul trouble… but hey she shut her down," said one fan.

Dolson is a former All-Star and champion in the WNBA, currently playing for the Washington Mystics. She is one of the higher-paid players in the league as she is set to make $170,000 for the 2025 season.

Angel Reese had her best Unrivaled performance against Laces

While Laces might feel they were able to shut down Angel Reese in their win over Rose, the numbers tell a different story. When looking at her performance this season as a whole, the All-Star forward actually had her best game thus far.

For starters, Reese cracked double-digits for the third time in four games for Rose. On top of that, she did so on efficient shooting. Reese converted three of her five field goal attempts and went a stellar 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Her 17 points also mark a season-high for Angel Reese in Unrivaled. Prior to this, her best scoring out was notching 12 points against Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls.

A team was able to have success slowing down Reese in Unrivaled, but it wasn't Laces. In her previous outing before Monday's matchup, she recorded just four points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field against Mist.

Laces was certainly aggressive with Reese, forcing her to earn her points at the line. That said, seeing that she was able to shoot a high percentage, it did not slow her down offensively. Reese's performance wasn't enough to lift Rose to a win over Laces, but their statement claiming they shut her down is flawed.

