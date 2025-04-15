Did Hailey Van Lith get drafted? Where did TCU star land in 2025 WNBA draft

On Monday, the Chicago Sky made Hailey Van Lith the No. 11 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. The Sky gave up their 2026 first-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx less than 24 hours ago to get the former TCU star. Chicago reunited Van Lith with Angel Reese, who she played with during the 2023-24 season at LSU.

Ad

Van Lith surged up the draft board following a fantastic year with the Horned Frogs. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, leading her school to the Elite Eight. Sky new coach Tyler Marsh likely coveted her all-around skills and defensive tenacity to trade for the rights to draft her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Sky added perimeter help in the offseason. They added Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins, who will likely form the starting backcourt. Van Lith could come off the bench and learn from behind the former All-Stars. The incoming rookie will be competing for minutes against veteran guards Rachel Banham, Kia Nurse and Moriah Jefferson.

Chicago retooled the roster around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. One year playing with Reese and competing against Cardoso were likely factors the Sky considered in drafting Hailey Van Lith. She has the chemistry with the Chi Barbie and the familiarity with the Brazilian to fit right into the team's plans. In that area,

Ad

Van Lith has a leg up over fellow first-rounder Ajsa Sivka and the team's two second-rounders.

Hailey Van Lith continues her redemption run

In her one year with LSU, Hailey Van Lith averaged 11.6 PPG after putting up 19.7 PPG in her last year with Louisville. Van Lith, knowing her stock was not high, decided to put on hold her plan to join the WNBA. She bet on herself by going to TCU, where she ended up having her best year in college basketball.

Ad

After all the doubts, Van Lith's redemption run continues in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Chicago Sky grabbed her in the first round when some mock draft saw her landing in the second.

Expand Tweet

The grit and resilience Hailey Van Lith showed in college will serve her well in the pros. No one will be surprised if she exceeds expectations in her rookie year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More