Did Hailey Van Lith get drafted? Where did TCU star land in 2025 WNBA draft

On Monday, the Chicago Sky made Hailey Van Lith the No. 11 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. The Sky gave up their 2026 first-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx less than 24 hours ago to get the former TCU star. Chicago reunited Van Lith with Angel Reese, who she played with during the 2023-24 season at LSU.
Van Lith surged up the draft board following a fantastic year with the Horned Frogs. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, leading her school to the Elite Eight. Sky new coach Tyler Marsh likely coveted her all-around skills and defensive tenacity to trade for the rights to draft her.
The Sky added perimeter help in the offseason. They added Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins, who will likely form the starting backcourt. Van Lith could come off the bench and learn from behind the former All-Stars. The incoming rookie will be competing for minutes against veteran guards Rachel Banham, Kia Nurse and Moriah Jefferson.
Chicago retooled the roster around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. One year playing with Reese and competing against Cardoso were likely factors the Sky considered in drafting Hailey Van Lith. She has the chemistry with the Chi Barbie and the familiarity with the Brazilian to fit right into the team's plans. In that area,
Van Lith has a leg up over fellow first-rounder Ajsa Sivka and the team's two second-rounders.
Hailey Van Lith continues her redemption run
In her one year with LSU, Hailey Van Lith averaged 11.6 PPG after putting up 19.7 PPG in her last year with Louisville. Van Lith, knowing her stock was not high, decided to put on hold her plan to join the WNBA. She bet on herself by going to TCU, where she ended up having her best year in college basketball.
After all the doubts, Van Lith's redemption run continues in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Chicago Sky grabbed her in the first round when some mock draft saw her landing in the second.
The grit and resilience Hailey Van Lith showed in college will serve her well in the pros. No one will be surprised if she exceeds expectations in her rookie year.