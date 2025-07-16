“Did you hook the league up?”: Angel Reese leaves fans intrigued as rapper GloRilla named WNBA All-Star halftime performer in Indiana

Angel Reese and other WNBA stars are getting ready to put on a show on Saturday for the All-Star Game. Reese earned her second All-Star selection, as she continues to dominate the league with her double-doubles. She was drafted by the leading MVP favorite, Napheesa Collier, of the Minnesota Lynx.

The WNBA announced that Reese's close friend and rapper GloRilla was chosen to perform at the upcoming All-Star event. The Memphis native will be the main attraction for the All-Star Game's halftime show.

When it was announced, Reese left fans intrigued with the caption on her post about GloRilla.

"thank yaaaaaa🙂‍↔️" Reese posted.

Fans were curious about Reese's influence in the league's decision-making for the All-Star Game's performer.

"Did you hook the league up? 😉" a fan asked.

"Are you thanking Glorilla for performing at halftime or are you claiming to be the reason that she’s performing at halftime?" another fan commented.

"Angel you made a phone call didn’t you? I know Cathy didn’t make this happen," one fan was curious to know.

Other fans got excited by the announcement.

"Everyone about to be lit 🔥. From Essence festival to the all star game," a fan revealed their excitement.

"The Angel Reese effect!" a comment read.

"😂😂 you made the call," someone reposted.

Reese had a slow start to her much-awaited sophomore season. In her first six games, the Chicago Sky forward averaged 10.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 31.1 percent shooting. Fortunately for the Sky, their star has put that behind her and has done a better job on the court recently.

This month, Reese has appeared in five games, averaging 18.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The power forward has continued her double-double dominance and is shooting better. The former LSU star has knocked down 55.6 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Angel Reese and GloRilla have grown close

The two celebrities have evolved as close friends. Since the rapper appeared as a guest on Angel Reese's podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," the two have spent time together.

Back in April, the two friends were together at a basketball game. They sat courtside and had fun with the action at the McDonald's All-American girls' game. Reese and GloRilla watched the game with Complex host Speedy Morman.

The rapper and media member also messed with fans about their "relationship."

"Relationships have been up and down," Morman said in the video he posted on Instagram. "I'm taken. Ladies, I'm taken."

Following the fun with her friends, Angel Reese is looking forward to a productive end to the season

