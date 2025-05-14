"Did Natalie Esquire and Deloris play sports?" - A'ja Wilson destroyed by fans over bizarre comments on WNBA coverage

Reigning three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson drew the ire of fans online for his latest take on the coverage of the league. Wilson delivered a hot take while in New York City, putting some members of the media on blast for how they criticize players publicly.

Speaking on "Subway Takes" on TikTok, Wilson was asked to share her take on anything under the sun. Before talking about the ratio of cheese on pizza, the Las Vegas Aces superstar took a shot at reporters who don't have an athletic background in any sport.

"Reporters should be able to play the sport that they're reporting on," Wilson said. "And we can maybe dull it down to be like, not necessarily play the sport, but at least a sport, like sweat a little bit. ... You've been in that element, you've been in that locker room, you understand the feeling a little bit, and then you just learn it. But to play no sport at all, but yet have everything to say about it, it's kind of crazy."

A'ja Wilson's take on sports reporters and analysts has already reached X, formerly known as Twitter, garnering responses from fans. One fan even pointed out CBS Sports' Natalie Esquire and Wilson's controversial friend, Michael Mcmanus, famously known as Deloris.

Esquire has leaned some of her commentary toward Wilson on air and online, while Deloris talks about the WNBA regularly, drawing anger for his takes on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

"Did Natalie Esquire and Deloris play sports?" a fan asked.

"Athletes tend to be the WORST at giving sports commentary," one fan claimed.

"Don't care what anyone’s background is, as long as they are good at their job," another fan commented.

"First they tell the fans how to be fans. Now they’re telling sports media how to be sports media," a fan tweeted.

"She wants the privilege of never being criticized," one fan commented.

"(Sheryl Swoopes) played basketball and she's still dumb talking about the game," another fan remarked.

Failing to 3-peat fuels A'ja Wilson this season

The Las Vegas Aces failed to win three straight WNBA championships last season. The Aces came up short, losing to the eventual champs, New York Liberty, in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

Las Vegas' failure to secure the three-peat is fueling A'ja Wilson heading into the 2025 season.

"It was a long offseason," Wilson said, according to the Associated Press. "It was a long, dull offseason because we lost. Sometimes you need that ‘L’ to wake you up."

A'ja Wilson and the Aces begin their season on May 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a rematch against the Liberty.

