Did Sabrina Ionescu vent frustration on NBA 2K making WNBA a "mini-game"? Debunking viral quote

By Peter Okereke
Published Aug 31, 2025 13:20 GMT
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty - Source: Imagn
Did Sabrina Ionescu vent frustration on NBA 2K making WNBA a "mini-game"? Debunking viral quote - Source: Imagn

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the standout players in the WNBA. While her love for basketball is well known, a quote on social media about Ionescu voicing frustration over the WNBA being a small part of the NBA 2K video game has gone viral.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the New York Liberty star allegedly voiced her frustration with the current model of the game.

The post has garnered over 400+ comments, with the quote:

"I'm tired of the WNBA being just a mini-game in 2K. We should have a standalone game and watch it take over."

Here's the post on Instagram:

While the post intrigued fans, the quote from Sabrina Ionescu is fake and the Liberty didn't make any comments on the game.

The NBA 2K video game allowed players to compete in various gameplay modes with their favorite NBA teams. The WNBA was added to the iconic game in September 2019 with the release of NBA 2K20, which featured all 12 teams in the league at the time.

Sabrina Ionescu gives insight into lessons from a year of marriage

Before the start of the 2025 league season, Sabrina Ionescu opened up about her marriage and the lessons she has learned from it in her first year. Speaking with Cosmopolitan reporter Megan Uy in an interview that was published last month, the Liberty star said:

"One year of marriage felt like 10 with everything we had going on: We got married, started a WNBA season, went to the Olympics, came back, won a championship—and now we’re celebrating our first anniversary…across the world. The sacrifice it takes to show up for each other and the value of a solid support system—that’s been everything."
Ionescu and her longtime partner, NFL star Hroniss Grasu, tied the knot in March, 2024, at an elegant ceremony with family and friends in Laguna Beach, California.

On Mar. 10, Sabrina marked their first marriage anniversary on Instagram as she shared adorable photos from the wedding.

"1 year down, forever to go🤍Loving every step of life with you🕊️ 3.10.24," she captioned the post.

She is sidelined with a left toe injury and is averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season for the New York Liberty.

About the author
Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke covered the WNBA for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His last stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
