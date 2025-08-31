Did Sabrina Ionescu vent frustration on NBA 2K making WNBA a "mini-game"? Debunking viral quote

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the standout players in the WNBA. While her love for basketball is well known, a quote on social media about Ionescu voicing frustration over the WNBA being a small part of the NBA 2K video game has gone viral.In an Instagram post earlier this week, the New York Liberty star allegedly voiced her frustration with the current model of the game. The post has garnered over 400+ comments, with the quote:&quot;I'm tired of the WNBA being just a mini-game in 2K. We should have a standalone game and watch it take over.&quot;Here's the post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the post intrigued fans, the quote from Sabrina Ionescu is fake and the Liberty didn't make any comments on the game. The NBA 2K video game allowed players to compete in various gameplay modes with their favorite NBA teams. The WNBA was added to the iconic game in September 2019 with the release of NBA 2K20, which featured all 12 teams in the league at the time.Sabrina Ionescu gives insight into lessons from a year of marriageBefore the start of the 2025 league season, Sabrina Ionescu opened up about her marriage and the lessons she has learned from it in her first year. Speaking with Cosmopolitan reporter Megan Uy in an interview that was published last month, the Liberty star said:&quot;One year of marriage felt like 10 with everything we had going on: We got married, started a WNBA season, went to the Olympics, came back, won a championship—and now we’re celebrating our first anniversary…across the world. The sacrifice it takes to show up for each other and the value of a solid support system—that’s been everything.&quot;Ionescu and her longtime partner, NFL star Hroniss Grasu, tied the knot in March, 2024, at an elegant ceremony with family and friends in Laguna Beach, California. On Mar. 10, Sabrina marked their first marriage anniversary on Instagram as she shared adorable photos from the wedding.&quot;1 year down, forever to go🤍Loving every step of life with you🕊️ 3.10.24,&quot; she captioned the post.She is sidelined with a left toe injury and is averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season for the New York Liberty.