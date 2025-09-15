Did Sophie Cunningham say Charlie Kirk's fight is her fight? Debunking viral social media post 

Instagram account @mma.uncersoredplus shared a post on the platform, alleging that Sophie Cunningham had made comments saying that Charlie Kirk’s “fight” is “our fight.” The post, shared on Saturday, has garnered more than 54,000 likes.The account alleged that Cunningham called Kirk’s shooter a coward and that by killing Kirk, he had amplified his words instead of silencing them. The following is the statement the account alleges Cunningham made:“To Charlie Kirk’s shooter: You are a coward. You hid, fired and ran—yet his words are louder than your bullets. You didn’t silence him; you amplified him. Charlie’s fight is our fight, and we will never back down.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Cunningham has shown support for Kirk’s family. But the statements shared by @mma.uncersoredplus are false. The Fever guard’s support has been in the form of comments under social media posts. She has yet to address the situation individually and has not openly picked a side amid the social media discourse following Kirk's death on Wednesday.The only message Cunningham has shared since Kirk’s passing is a tweet made on Sunday, asking her followers to be strong and courageous.“God is moving and I think everyone can feel a shift. Stay in the word. Be strong and courageous. Remain BOLD. And with that being said, happy Sunday and happy playoffs!” she wrote.Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKGod is moving and I think everyone can feel a shift. Stay in the word. Be strong and courageous. Remain BOLD. and with that being said, happy Sunday &amp;amp;amp; happy playoffs!Sophie Cunningham inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of FameSophie Cunningham was recognized for her exploits with the Missouri Tigers on Friday as the Fever guard was inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame. Cunningham played four seasons of basketball at the University of Missouri. She played 129 games, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 50.1%, including 40.3% from 3-point range.She was selected to four All-SEC teams before moving on to the WNBA after being picked 13th in the second round of the 2019 draft. Cunningham has since spent seven seasons in the league. She was with the Indiana Fever for the 2025 season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30 games.Sophie Cunningham was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an MCL tear in August. Meanwhile, her team is fighting to stay alive in the playoffs after losing Game 1 of the first round against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.