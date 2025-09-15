Did Sophie Cunningham say Charlie Kirk's fight is her fight? Debunking viral social media post 

  • home icon
By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 15, 2025 12:11 GMT
Did Sophie Cunningham say Charlie Kirk's fight is her fight? (Credits: Getty)

Instagram account @mma.uncersoredplus shared a post on the platform, alleging that Sophie Cunningham had made comments saying that Charlie Kirk’s “fight” is “our fight.” The post, shared on Saturday, has garnered more than 54,000 likes.

The account alleged that Cunningham called Kirk’s shooter a coward and that by killing Kirk, he had amplified his words instead of silencing them. The following is the statement the account alleges Cunningham made:

“To Charlie Kirk’s shooter: You are a coward. You hid, fired and ran—yet his words are louder than your bullets. You didn’t silence him; you amplified him. Charlie’s fight is our fight, and we will never back down.”
Sophie Cunningham has shown support for Kirk’s family. But the statements shared by @mma.uncersoredplus are false. The Fever guard’s support has been in the form of comments under social media posts. She has yet to address the situation individually and has not openly picked a side amid the social media discourse following Kirk's death on Wednesday.

The only message Cunningham has shared since Kirk’s passing is a tweet made on Sunday, asking her followers to be strong and courageous.

“God is moving and I think everyone can feel a shift. Stay in the word. Be strong and courageous. Remain BOLD. And with that being said, happy Sunday and happy playoffs!” she wrote.
Sophie Cunningham inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame

Sophie Cunningham was recognized for her exploits with the Missouri Tigers on Friday as the Fever guard was inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame. Cunningham played four seasons of basketball at the University of Missouri. She played 129 games, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 50.1%, including 40.3% from 3-point range.

She was selected to four All-SEC teams before moving on to the WNBA after being picked 13th in the second round of the 2019 draft. Cunningham has since spent seven seasons in the league. She was with the Indiana Fever for the 2025 season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30 games.

Sophie Cunningham was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an MCL tear in August. Meanwhile, her team is fighting to stay alive in the playoffs after losing Game 1 of the first round against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

