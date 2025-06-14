"Did the Storm GM owe Curt a favor?" - WNBA fans react to 6-foot-7 Chinese star Li Yueru joining Paige Bueckers & co.

Chinese international Li Yueru is joining the Dallas Wings to play alongside Paige Bueckers as the franchise's newest center. On Saturday, Underdog WNBA reported the trade between the Seattle Storm and the Wings through an X, formerly Twitter, post.

According to the WNBA outlet's post, the Wings received Yueru in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 third-round draft pick. This trade has come to fruition after the 6-foot-7 Chinese international requested to be traded last month.

Fans rushed to the post's comments section to express their opinions. One fan was surprised by the transaction and wondered if Storm GM owed Wings GM Curt Miller a favor.

"Did the Storm GM owe Curt a favor?"

Others expressed their excitement about seeing Yueru join the Paige Bueckers-led squad.

"WINGS GOT SOME SIZE BABY!!!," one fan said.

"Wings needed a big. See how she fits," another fan said.

"Good grade for the Wings. They need some size. Low post scoring," another fan said.

Another fan highlighted the possibility of NaLyssa Smith getting fewer minutes after Li Yueru's arrival.

"So lyss and Maddy not getting any minutes? lol," the fan commented.

"I actually want to see Li Yueru on the wings that seems very interesting because she wants minutes," another fan said.

Li Yueru played only 9 games for the Storm since being traded to the franchise by the LA Sparks at the start of the season. She mostly played a bench role and had an average game time of 8.7 minutes. In that limited game time, Yueru averaged 2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game

Li Yueru reveals reason for requesting trade from the Storm

Li Yueru has been travelling around teams ever since stepping foot in the WNBA in 2022. She has struggled with getting significant game time and becoming a team's first or even second choice center in most scenarios.

So after she was traded to the Storm, where her playtime dropped even more significantly, she had to make a move.

"I came to America only for one reason, to play basketball," Yueru said, as per sports writer Percy Allen. "This team is really perfect. (This) is the best team I’ve ever (been on). … We have the best post player in the world, we have 4 post players and I don't feel I have enough time."

Yueru played an average of 14.4 minutes in her time with her Sparks in 2024, which dropped further at the Storm. However, the 6-foot-7 center's move to the Wings looks ideal.

Dallas needed a dominant center, and the Chinese international could be their solution. It is a win-win situation for everyone as Yueru gets more minutes, the Wings get a good big and Storm get draft capital they can work with.

