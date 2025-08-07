Did WNBA institute a 'no bag policy' after d*ldo disruptions? Debunking viral rumor

This week, a fifth adult toy was thrown onto the court at a WNBA game. With the total number of sex toys thrown at WNBA games now up to three, a rumor has begun circulating online suggesting that the league has instituted a no-bag policy at games to prevent fans from sneaking random objects in.

Ad

The rumor reportedly started with a post on X from Polymarket Sports, a cryptocurrency-based betting/prediction platform.

"BREAKING: "No bag policy" has been implemented for tonight's WNBA game in an attempt to crack down on dildo throwers."

From the looks of things, the platform is also taking bets on whether sex toys will be thrown at future games. So far, however, there have been no reputable reports corroborating the claim.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the WNBA hasn't released a statement regarding a no-bag policy via social media or the Press Release section of its website. Margaret Fleming of FrontOfficeSports reported Thursday that the Valkyries said reports of the league implementing the policy for Wednesday's game against the Las Vegas Aces in Golden State "were not true."

"They haven’t changed the bag policy for the game," Fleming tweeted.

Following Tuesday's thrown dildo, the league managed to play the Aces vs. Valkyries game without incident. On Thursday, the league has three games scheduled: Atlanta vs. Chicago, Connecticut vs. LA and Indiana vs. Phoenix.

Ad

18-Year-Old Arrested At WNBA Game For Throwing Sex Toy Appears in Court

The most recent instances of an adult toy being thrown at a WNBA game both took place on Tuesday night. During the Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun game, as well as the Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks game, adult toys were thrown on the court.

In the case of the Mercury vs. Sun game, the 18-year-old who threw the item on the court has since been arrested, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Ad

The incident, which was captured on video, showed the teen pulling the sex toy out of his sweatshirt pocket before then throwing it toward the court. Instead, the object wound up striking two fans, a man and his 9-year-old niece.

According to reports, the fan quickly made a move to exit the arena but wound up getting chased and tackled by arena security. The teen was quoted by Fox 10 Phoenix as saying that he was motivated by a "stupid prank that was trending on social media."

Ad

He now faces charges of disorderly conduct, assault and public display of explicit sexual material, with the W, PHX Arena (where the Mercury play), and the man whose niece was hit by the object all wanting to press charges.

Earlier, a 23-year-old man was arrested after throwing a dildo during an Atlanta Dream vs. Valkyries game last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More