"Did y’all win the WNBA championship?": Arike Ogunbowale viciously mocks Saniya Rivers and Sun rookies for wild locker room dancing meltdown

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale mocked Saniya Rivers and members of the Connecticut Sun for dancing following their 87-84 home win against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. She wrote in the comment section of the post, sarcastically asking if the reason for the locker room dance was due to them winning a championship.&quot;did yall just win the wnba championship?&quot;The Connecticut Sun snapped a three-game losing streak when they pulled off an impressive late-season victory over the playoff-bound Phoenix Mercury. Sun rookie Leila Lacan emerged as the hero, scoring four straight points to break a tie in the final minute, and then added two more clutch free throws to seal the win.Marina Mabrey led the team with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. Veteran center Tina Charles added a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, alongside two assists.Arike Ogunbowale has been sidelined with a left thumb injury she suffered during the Wings’ 79-71 win over the Washington Mystics on June 28. Before her injury, she averaged 16.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 18 games. In her absence, the Wings have faltered and have lost their last 10 games.Arike Ogunbowale’s advice to rookie sensation Paige BueckersArike Ogunbowale appeared on a June 13 episode of “Bird’s Eye View” with Sue Bird, where she shared the advice she gave to former UConn star Paige Bueckers.&quot;I kind of was talking to her a lot in college, too. Arike Ogunbowale said (Start from 43:31). “Like, just, 'Be more aggressive' because (in the WNBA) it’s like you need to score, and you're a scorer. I know she has that (passing gesture) mindset but I think people saw, especially in that (NCAA) run, she started going crazy.&quot;&quot;She was looking really good. So, it’s just like be aggressive, like score and like nobody will ever get mad at you doing this, taking shots because that’s what we need from you truly.&quot;Bueckers has been an undisputed star for the Wings in a season that has seen them win just nine games so far. On Aug. 20, she dropped 44 points in a single game, setting a new WNBA rookie record. She achieved this with an 80.9% field goal efficiency (17-of-21) and a perfect 3-point shooting as the Wings narrowly lost 81-80 to the LA Sparks.She swept the WNBA Rookie of the Month award for June, July and August, and is a leading contender for the Rookie of the Year award.