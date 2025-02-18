DiJonai Carrington admires Sparks star Rickea Jackson's All-Star weekend look in 4 words

Rickea Jackson went to work on the court as she always does. However, this time it was not on a WNBA or Unrivaled floor. The LA Sparks forward joined the Team Bonds at the NBA All-Star Celebrity game. Jackson finished with 16 points on 8-15 shooting from the field and also added three rebounds and two assists.

Team Bonds won the mathcup 66-55 over Team Rice, with Celebrity game MVP honors going to actor Rome Flynn who dropped 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Jackson took to her Instagram to celebrate being a part of the winning team.

"Dub squaddd 💙," she wrote in the caption.

Rickea Jackson's Unrivaled Mist BC teammate and WNBA Most Improved Player, DiJonai Carrington shared her thoughts on Jackson's celebratory post.

"Face lookin like butttaaaa" Carrington commented on Jackson's post

Image via Instagram (@rickea)

Jackson's performance on the court was like butter as well, as she played an integral part in the win that anointed Team Bonds as the Dub Squad. Rickea Jackson and Carrington will hope Jackson's strong play carries over to the Mist BC, where they'll be suiting up alongside each other again.

Rickea Jackson has high praise for A'ja Wilson in All-Star Celebrity game pre-game interview

Rickea Jackson has only played one season in the WNBA but has made a name for herself. Jackson made the WNBA All-Rookie team after being selected fourth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Jackson also has a good grasp on who the top players in the league are and what they do best.

Jackson was asked who is the toughest to guard and who is the toughest to score on. Jackson gave Kahleah Copper her flowers as being tough to guard, but then brought up another name she said was an answer to both questions. Jackson said that not only is A'ja Wilson one of the toughest to guard, but she's also one of the toughest to score on with some high praise for the reigning WNBA MVP.

"A'ja Wilson, like that's defensive player of the year right there, like she's it. She just times everything so well," she said.

Being the competitor that she is, Rickea Jackson will be looking forward to many more matchups going up against the best in A'ja Wilson in the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. This time around, Jackson has the help of one of Wilson's former teammates as Kelsey Plum was traded to the Sparks earlier this month.

