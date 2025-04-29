DiJonai Carrington beams with pride as Paige Bueckers, Wings rookies embrace the grind: "So proud"

Paige Bueckers and the rest of the Dallas Wings rookies are getting used to the grind of the WNBA already. It's making reigning Most Improved Player of the Year DiJonai Carrington proud ahead of her first season in Dallas. Carrington was acquired from the Connecticut Sun in the offseason.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Carrington shared a short reel featuring the Wings' rookies, including Bueckers. They were getting worked on by trainers, getting massaged ahead of the second day of training camp as part of their preparations for the 2025 WNBA season.

"All the rookies gettin' treatment earlyyyyy! So proud," Carrington wrote.

DiJonai Carrington shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @dijonai on IG)

DiJonai Carrington will be one of the loud voices inside the Dallas Wings locker room. She's coming off the best season of her career, earning a starting spot and turning into one of the best two-way players in the WNBA. She won the 2024 Most Improved Player of the Year, but the Connecticut Sun decided to blow things up last offseason.

The Dallas Wings acquired Carrington as part of a blockbuster four-team deal with the Sun, Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury. They also got Tyasha Harris and NaLyssa Smith via trade.

However, the biggest move made by the franchise was picking Paige Bueckers first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Bueckers was fresh off leading the UConn Huskies to the NCAA championship. They also drafted Aziaha James (12th), Madison Scott (14th), JJ Quinerly (27th) and Aaronette Vonleh (31st).

There are 18 players on their current roster, so five players are getting cut ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Paige Bueckers ready to play point guard for the Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers ready to play point guard for the Dallas Wings. (Photo: IMAGN)

With Arike Ogunbowale occupying the shooting guard spot on the Dallas Wings, Paige Bueckers will likely be the team's starting point guard this season. Bueckers has played point guard in high school and early in her college career, but thrived more as a scorer in her final year at UConn.

However, Bueckers is ready for the challenge and to take on the role under coach Chris Koclanes.

"I did some of that in college, I did more of it in high school," Bueckers said, according to Wings beat reporter Joey Mistretta. "But just leaning on the coaching staff for help and questions. Communicating with teammates. Having a great level of communication on the floor obviously helps a lot."

The Wings are set to start their season on May 16 at home when they welcome the Minnesota Lynx.

