"DiJonai Carrington can’t gaurd Caitlin Clark" - Paige Bueckers' playful shade at Dallas Wings' guard has WNBA fans buzzing

Paige Bueckers started her journey as a Dallas Wings player and is already making noise against her new teammates. The former UConn Huskies guard shows off her competitiveness from the get-go, even trash-talking the veterans.

The Wings gave their X account admin access to the first training camp practice, which gave fans a sneak peek of what's coming to the WNBA. Bueckers was very vocal while at it, even going after DiJonai Carrington.

"DiJonai can't guard me," the 2025 NCAA champion allegedly said.

Fans had a lot to say about this, and some joined Bueckers' trash talk against Carrington.

"(DiJonai Carrington) can't guard CC," one fan said.

"DIJONAI HOW WILL U RESPOND," another fan said.

Others wanted to see how Carrington would clap back, but also showed their excitement to see that their players are already firing each other up.

"I don’t know about that Paige!" one fan said.

"trash talking on day 1, love to see it," another fan said.

"We need vid proof plssss Admin!!!!" another fan said.

The 2025 WNBA draft No. 1 pick's words referred to her 69-67 win over the Baylor Bears in the 2021 NCAA tournament. That day, Bueckers and Carrington battled it out, with Bueckers dropping 28 points on 10-of-22 from the field while Carrington responded with 22 points off the bench.

They are now on the same team and look set to turn things around in Dallas. But first, they are going at each other before going in on opponents.

DiJonai Carrington clapped back at Paige Bueckers during Wings practice

While Paige Bueckers made fun of DiJonai Carrington's defensive abilities, the former Connecticut Sun guard/forward responded by poking fun at Bueckers' complexion.

She went with a hashtag to clap back at her teammate.

"#GetPaigeSomeSunlight -DiJonai Carrington," the Wings official X account tweeted.

The Dallas Wings are coming off a terrible 2024 season. They only managed to win nine games after missing Satou Sabally for the first chunk of the campaign.

Arike Ogunbowale was on a tear again, averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, while adding 2.1 steals per outing. She earned All-WNBA honors and was named the All-Star Game MVP, but none of that was enough to take her team out of the mud.

They have renewed expectations after adding both Bueckers and Carrington, but it remains to be seen if they can get things going.

