DiJonai Carrington channels cowboy spirit while counting down to 2025 WNBA season

The 2025 WNBA regular season is fast approaching, and women’s basketball stars are slowly counting the days before the tip-off. One of them is reigning Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington, who will be entering a new chapter in her career with the Dallas Wings this season.

Carrington posted photos of her wearing a cowboy hat and rocking her new Dallas uniform while counting down the days to the 2025 WNBA season in her caption.

“guess how many days til game dayyyy🪽🪽🪽,” she wrote.

The new season is just three weeks away as it is set to begin on May 16. This will be Carrington's second team since being drafted in the WNBA by the Connecticut Sun in 2021. Last season, DiJonai Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 assists per game to become the Most Improved Player.

She helped the Sun finish as the third seed in the WNBA regular season last year, before losing in the second round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Lynx in five games.

Despite her impressive performances in the 2024 season, Carrington was traded to the Wings in the offseason via a four-team deal.

With the Wings, DiJonai Carrington is expected to be one of the go-to stars in the roster, alongside Arike Ogunbowale and the 2025 WNBA Draft's No.1 pick Paige Bueckers.

The Wings are looking to bounce back after an underwhelming year last season when they finished as the 14th seed with a 9-31 win-loss record. With Carrington, the team gets an experienced player who knows what it takes to win games in the league.

DiJonai Carrington says it’s crazy to see her in a different uniform with the Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington’s move to the Dallas Wings is one of the biggest shake-ups in the league during the offseason. The move was so surprising that even Carrington could not believe she was now wearing a different uniform other than the Sun.

In an Instagram story last month, Carrington got candid about her photos with the Wings jersey on ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

"Not gonnnaaa yieeeee, it's sooooo crazy seeing myself in a different uniform, but I'm sooooo ready, grateful and blessed to enter this chapter of my life," Carrington wrote.

DiJonai Carrington is expected to continue improving on both ends of the floor as she looks to steer the Wings to a winning season.

