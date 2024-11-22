DiJonai Carrington drops 1-word reply to girlfriend NaLyssa Smith's brother turning heads in red suit at CMA Awards

Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington had a one-word reaction to Rodney D. Smith II's latest Instagram post. Rodney is the brother of Carrington's girlfriend, Indiana Fever veteran NaLyssa Smith.

Smith shared several pictures of himself at the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday. For the event, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Smith wore a red blazer and red pants, pairing them with a black hat, black shirt and black shoes.

Trending

DiJonai Carrington was among the people celebrating Smith and left him a comment to pump him up shortly after he shared the post.

"Him!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼" she commented underneath the post.

Carrington's comment on Rodney D. Smith II's Instagram post

Rodney D. Smith II is a digital communications professional with a major focus in broadcasting, according to his LinkedIn profile. He attended the University of Saint Mary, where he graduated with a BS of arts in digital communications. In addition, he received his Radio Advertising Bureau certification after attending 2 National Radio Talent institutes.

DiJonai Carrington gets invited to NBC Sports Boston

This week has been busy for DiJonai Carrington. She was, according to one of her recent Instagram stories, working all day. The Connecticut Sun star shared a snap in a dressing room with her dog, joking about the pet being tired.

"It's 3 acting like he's the one who has been working all dayyyyy🤣," she captioned the post.

@dijonai__ - Instagram story

Moreover, she thanked NBC Sports Boston for having them in the studio, alongside a picture of Sun mascot Blazer wearing a blazer.

@dijonai__ - Instagram story

Carrington hasn't stopped winning this week, as she was selected to represent Mist in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League. The 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year and 33 more players (set to be two more) will travel to Miami to play in the 3x3 competition from Jan. 17.

DiJonai Carrington will share touches with one of the league's co-founders, Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm star Jewell Lloyd, New York Liberty's Courtney Vanderloot and two rookies, Rickea Jackson of the LA Sparks and Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics.

Meanwhile, the Sun are trying to find a new head coach after parting ways with Stephanie White.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback