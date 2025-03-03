DiJonai Carrington drops 2-word hype as $135,000 guard teases her new rap song

DiJonai Carrington of the Dallas Wings and Mist BC showed support for her fellow WNBA player, Natisha Hiedeman. Hiedeman, from the Minnesota Lynx, shared a preview of her new rap song on social media. The song is set to be released this month.

Ad

Carrington posted a story on Instagram showcasing Natisha Hiedeman's reel with Nathen Peni, who goes by the stage name PENIBOI. The Lynx guard is set to make her music debut and received a hype shout from her former Connecticut Sun teammate:

"Go bestttt."

DiJonai Carrington hyped Natisha Hiedeman on her Instagram stories. (Credits: IG/@dijonai__)

DiJonai Carrington and Natisha Hiedeman were teammates on the Connecticut Sun for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. Hiedeman was traded to the Minnesota Lynx last offseason, providing offense off the bench for the WNBA Finals runner-ups.

Ad

Trending

After establishing herself as one of Minnesota's best role players, Hiedeman signed a one-year, $135,000 contract this offseason. She is vital to the Lynx's quest to win their first WNBA championship since 2017.

As for her rapping skills, Natisha Hiedeman hinted on the Lynx Unleashed podcast last year that she considers herself an artist. If she were going to be on a talent show, she'd be rapping and dropping some "heat."

"I'm going up there and I'm dropping some heat with some bars," Hiedeman said. "I'm like a whole creative artist like with fashion, music all that kind of stuff. I got a little artsy side."

Ad

Ad

Hideman acknowledged host Wendell Epps when he inquired about her fans possibly anticipating new music. Less than a year later, she is set to appear in an upcoming rap track.

Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington will get a fresh start with the Dallas Wings next season after the Connecticut Sun included her in the blockbuster four-team trade with the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever.

Natisha Hiedeman trade opened things up for DiJonai Carrington

Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington during their Connecticut Sun days. (Credits: Getty)

Between 2021 and 2023, Natisha Hiedeman was above the pecking order for the Connecticut Sun, meaning DiJonai Carrington usually came off the bench.

Ad

Following Hiedeman's trade to the Minnesota Lynx, Carrington was promoted to starter in her fourth year in the WNBA. She put up career numbers, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, and was named the WNBA Most Improved Player at the end of the 2024 season.

DiJonai Carrington's defense was also recognized, and she was selected for the WNBA All-Defensive First Team. Despite her improvement on both ends of the floor, the Sun still sent her to the Dallas Wings, where she will play with Arike Ogunbowale and her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith. Paige Buekcers is also expected to join them as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback