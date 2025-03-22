DiJonai Carrington drops 3-word reaction to $6,000,000 R&B singer's sleek black look post-exercise challenge

Over the past few years, DiJonai Carrington has become one of the most prominent faces in the WNBA. She has rubbed shoulders with several A-listers, whether in person or on social media.

On Thursday, the Dallas Wings guard left a comment on an Instagram post by singer Kehlani. The R&B artist, who is worth $6 million per CelebrityNetWorth, posted a series of pictures in which she was wearing a sleek black outfit as she took part in the 75 Hard Challenge:

"33/75," Kehlani wrote in the caption.

The 75 Hard Challenge requires one to accomplish five daily goals for 75 days. One must follow any diet, work out twice a day (one outside), drink a gallon of water, read 10 pages a day, and take a daily progress picture. Based on her caption, Kehlani is now on Day 33 of the challenge.

The post was filled with many supportive comments, including a three-word entry from Carrington.

"Baddd baddd baddd," Carrington wrote.

DiJonai Carrington compliments singer Kehlani on social media. Credit: Kehlani/IG

In the 2024 WNBA season, Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game en route to the 2024 Most Improved Player Award. Carrington was also named to the 2024 WNBA All-Defensive Team.

With the Wings set to take the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Carrington has an opportunity to shine on a team that could potentially be on an upward trend this year.

DiJonai Carrington makes guest appearance on WNBA star's podcast

With the new WNBA season still a couple of months away, Carrington has a bit more time to make the rounds on social media. Earlier this month, she was the featured guest on an episode of Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Reese" podcast.

In the episode, one of the biggest sound bites was Carrington's comment on her preferences and her relationship with fellow WNBA star NaLyssa Smith.

"No. I'm not even like into girls... [Guys tell me], you know, 'You're too pretty. It's a waste to be [with a girl].' ... I'm not gay, I just like being with Lyss," Carrington said.

As fate would have it, Smith is set to play alongside DiJonai Carrington, as she was part of a blockbuster three-team deal that saw Smith move from the Indiana Fever to the Wings along with an eighth pick in the 2025 draft. The trade also saw the Fever bring in Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury as well as a 19th overall draft pick.

