DiJonai Carrington exhales relief and excitement on teaming up with Arike Ogunbowale 

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, DiJonai Carrington is expected to bring some added firepower to the Dallas Wings. Last season, the team finished the regular season with the second-worst record in the league, posting a 9-31 record despite impressive play from Arike Ogunbowale.

Ad

This offseason, the team secured the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and acquired Carrington from the Connecticut Sun.

Between the fact that they're preparing to draft Paige Bueckers and adding an All-Defensive First-Team member in Carrington, the season is shaping up to be a big one for Dallas.

On Tuesday, during Carrington's introductory press conference with the Wings, she spoke about teaming up with Ogunbowale, a four-time WNBA All-Star, for the upcoming season:

Ad

Trending

"She's a hooper, through and through," Carrington said. "Everybody don't hoop like that, where you can just literally roll the ball out and get a bucket. And I feel like that's what's exciting, to be able to play alongside of that.

"We've played against her. ... But to be able to have that on our side now is going to be great because she's one of the hardest people in the league to guard."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DiJonai Carrington opens up about departure from Connecticut as she looks ahead at first season with Dallas

After a college career that saw her named to the All Pac-12 team in 2019 and the Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year in 2021, DiJonai Carrington was selected 20th in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun.

She had spent all four years of her WNBA career with the Sun. However, this summer, that changed when Carrington was dealt to the Dallas Wings as part of a four-team trade.

Ad

While speaking with members of the press on Tuesday during her introductory press conference, Carrington spoke about her departure from the Sun, indicating that the situation was out of her hands.

As a restricted free agent, Carrington could negotiate with other teams, but Connecticut could match any offers she received. Ultimately, instead of matching an offer from another team, Carrington wound up getting traded.

"I was a restricted free agent, so I wasn't in complete control," Carrington said. "But the cards fell how they did, and God got a plan. And I know that this is where I'm supposed to be. So, I mean, we're all here. ... Everything is meant to be how it is. So, I'm just excited."

Ad

Expand Tweet

DiJonai Carrington and the Wings will tip off their regular season on May 18 when the team hosts the Washington Mystics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback