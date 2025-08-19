  • home icon
  DiJonai Carrington exposes disturbing fan message filled with the n-word and vile abuse

DiJonai Carrington exposes disturbing fan message filled with the n-word and vile abuse

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 19, 2025 23:17 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

Throughout the first five years of her WNBA career, DiJonai Carrington has been on the receiving end of both praise and criticism. There are times, however, when some fans cross the line, as shown in some screenshots shared by the Minnesota Lynx guard this week.

On Tuesday, Carrington went on Instagram to post a number of messages sent by a fan going by the name Diego. These messages contained slurs and hate speech directed at the former WNBA Most Improved Player.

"N**ger you didnt even do s***," one of the messages read.
DiJonai Carrington shares an Instagram story showing screenshots of hate speech from an online user. Credit: Carrington/IG
DiJonai Carrington shares an Instagram story showing screenshots of hate speech from an online user. Credit: Carrington/IG

This isn't the first time that Carrington has received messages of a highly graphic, hostile nature. During the 2024 playoffs, the 27-year-old athlete shared a death threat from a netizen who apparently wanted her to suffer a gruesome fate.

A month prior, Carrington had tweeted that supporters of the Indiana Fever are the nastiest fans in the W." She offered no additional context for this, but ironically, her Connecticut Sun squad ended up facing and eliminating the Fever in the first round of that year's playoffs.

In one of the screenshots posted by Carrington on Tuesday, she was urged to "get her points up." Though Carrington put up just four points in the Lynx's victory over the New York Liberty last Saturday, her scoring average in Minnesota (11.0 ppg) is currently higher than her output with the Dallas Wings (10.4 ppg) earlier this season.

There's no telling what fans will be hurling at Carrington in the future, she is at least making solid contributions to a team that is primed to go on another deep playoff run this year.

DiJonai Carrington posts Tyrese Haliburton meme to celebrate Lynx season milestone

Though Carrington is averaging double-digit scoring for the Lynx thus far, she is apparently aware that she has a long way to go before fully integrating herself within the team.

Last week, when the Lynx clinched a spot in the playoff, Carrington posted an infamous Tyrese Haliburton meme that makes fun of the Indiana Pacers star for winning a gold medal despite playing limited minutes for Team USA.

"Typeeeeeee," Carrington wrote in her IG story's caption.

Carrington, it should be noted, is no stranger to the playoffs. As such, it's likely that she will contribute even more on both ends of the floor once Minnesota's postseason begins.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

