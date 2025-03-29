DiJonai Carrington fires off 2-word comical take on Paige Bueckers' WNBA draft move

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington shared her reaction to the news that UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers has declared for the 2025 WNBA draft.

On Friday, college basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo reported that Bueckers had confirmed her participation in the upcoming draft. Carrington shared ESPNW's X post quoting Lobo and added a two-word caption:

"yeeeeee hawwwww🤠🤭🤪," Carrington tweeted.

Carrington's response with the added emojis seems to reference her new team — the Wings. Carrington and Bueckers could be teammates in the upcoming season as Dallas holds the first pick of the 2025 WNBA draft on April 14.

Bueckers has been regarded as the apparent first overall selection, with ESPN's Michael Voepel calling her "a lock at No. 1" in a mock draft released on Feb. 7 — way before Bueckers declared for the draft. She had one season of eligibility left.

Carrington spent the past four seasons with the Connecticut Sun. She arrived in Dallas via a four-team trade on Feb. 2.

Wings GM delivers bold praise about DiJonai Carrington

After spending her entire four-year WNBA career with the team that drafted her, DiJonai Carrington will join the Dallas Wings in 2025. On Thursday, the team introduced her and the other offseason acquisitions, NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen.

During the press conference, Wings executive vice president and general manager Curt Miller spoke about the team's new players, saying that the group was part of the largest trade in WNBA history. Miller praised Carrington, saying that she should have been selected as a lottery pick in 2021.

"If you look at that '21 draft, I would argue that if you redraft that draft class right now, and lots of people want to talk about it, she (DiJonai Carrington) would be the No. 1 draft pick in 2021," he said.

The Connecticut Sun selected Carrington as the 20th pick in the 2021 WNBA draft. She emerged as a key starter for Connecticut last season, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 assists on 40.3% shooting. She was one of the league's best perimeter defenders.

The 5-foot-11 guard was named the 2024 Most Improved Player and was selected to the WNBA All-Defensive first team.

