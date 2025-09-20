DiJonai Carrington Injury Update: Lynx star guard faces major setback ahead of Game 1 against Mercury in WNBA semifinals

Minnesota Lynx star DiJonai Carrington will reportedly miss her team's semifinals opener on Sunday due to a left foot injury. Minnesota is set to host the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center in Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinal series.According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Carrington &quot;appeared&quot; to sustain the injury in the Lynx's series-clinching win over the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.Andrews added that the Lynx guard was on crutches during an appearance at teammate Alanna Smith's media conference during the week. The WNBA announced Smith as the co-Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, and had a press conference the following day.Minnesota acquired Carrington via a mid-season trade with the Dallas Wings. In the deal, the Lynx sent Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a second-round pick for the defensive guard.She played 11 regular-season games with the Lynx, averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 48.5% shooting, including 45.5% from 3-point range. However, the 2024 Most Improved Player missed a chunk of the regular season due to injury. She missed the final four games due to a shoulder injury but returned in time for the playoffs.Will DiJonai Carrington's injury impact Minnesota's playoff run?DiJonai Carrington has been a key cog of the top-seed Minnesota Lynx's bench unit. While Carrington has played just 13 games overall in a Lynx uniform, she has been impactful off the bench, and Minnesota needs her.Carrington played 14 minutes off the bench in Game 2 of the Lynx's first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries. She scored 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range, in the 75-74 victory. Carrington was among the four Lynx players in double figures.Minnesota could use Carrington against the fourth-seed Phoenix Mercury if Cheryl Reeve intends to remain with an eight-player rotation. Like the Lynx, the Mercury is deep. They are led by MVP candidate and triple-double machine Alyssa Thomas, three-time WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally and former WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper.It remains to be seen if DiJonai Carrington will be activated for Game 2 of the semifinals, which is scheduled on Tuesday.