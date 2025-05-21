DiJonai Carrington links up with her "WAGS" in adorable new snaps 

DiJonai Carrington kickstarted her first season with the Dallas Wings this year, starting with two solid showings, albeit on back-to-back losses. While she is still navigating her new role with the Wings, Carrington is getting support from her friends, who were in attendance at their game against the Seattle Storm.

Carrington reposted a picture of her friends, whom she called “WAGS,” in her Instagram story on Tuesday. The picture showed Carrington, who was wearing a cowboy-inspired outfit, and three other women posing before the game inside the Dallas arena.

“my WAGS,” she captioned.

Carrington's IG story

Carrington is enjoying a bigger role with the Wings this season, taking on a more significant offensive role in the past two games. However, she only scored four points in their loss against the Storm, following a 15-point debut against the Minnesota Lynx in the season opener.

Last year, Carrington won the league’s Most Improved Player award, averaging a career-high 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Connecticut Sun.

With Carrington on board, the Sun reached the semifinals last year, but lost to the Lynx, whose squad got to the WNBA Finals.

This year, Carrington is expected to add valuable two-way contributions to the Wings as they look to improve from their poor performance last season, which saw them finish with just nine wins against 31 losses.

DiJonai Carrington got candid about being a veteran to other young Wings

The Dallas Wings got the top overall pick, Paige Bueckers, in the 2025 WNBA draft last month, bringing in young blood to the squad, trying to rebuild.

Having youthful teammates, DiJonai Carrington is seen to play veteran role for the team. In an interview early in the season, Carrington got candid about being a veteran for the young Dallas squad, especially with Bueckers.

“I told her that this is my punishment for bothering my vets my first four years in Connecticut. So, it's full circle for me,” Carrington opened up.

“She is a great young lady, great personality, we mesh well."Our personalities are similar. We both are lighthearted. I think just having that rapport on the court, always helping you on the court because you're able to talk to each other, and only having the best for you... I'm glad to have that relationship," she added.

With a rough start in the season, Carrington and the Wings look to bounce back in their coming games as they try to gun for their first win this year.

