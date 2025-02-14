DiJonai Carrington makes quick u-turn, reconnects with girlfriend NaLyssa Smith on social media

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith surprised fans on Friday after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple gained notoriety after Carrington starred in several incidents involving Caitlin Clark, who was Smith's teammate on the Indiana Fever last season.

Several fans were shocked after realizing that the now Dallas Wings teammates stopped following each other on Instagram.

However, after a couple of hours, things appeared to be back to normal, with Carrington following Smith again, and fans stopping the speculation about the status of their relationship.

DiJonai Carrington is following NaLyssa Smith again

After they went from teammates in Baylor to a couple in the WNBA, DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith have been seen with different eyes. This was especially true after all the things that happened in the 2024 campaign.

Smith was under heavy scrutiny by the Indiana Fever fans who considered she was hurting the team with her relationship with Carrington.

In the end, she was shipped to Dallas in the trade that brought Sophie Cunningham to the Fever. In 40 games played in 2024, NaLyssa Smith averaged 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 56.7% from the free-throw line.

She should help the Wings after they lost both Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard, who also joined the Fever this offseason.

DiJonai Carrington showed love to NaLyssa Smith by supporting her during a Chinese league game

Back in December, DiJonai Carrington was all-in supporting NaLyssa Smith while she was playing in the Chinese league. The veteran forward joined the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in October, once the Fever season and WNBA was done.

Carrington, still on the Connecticut Sun, posted a video of the forward going against Sichuan on her Instagram story. The curious part about this gesture was that it was 3:47 am when Carrington was supporting Smith.

"Use that rumpppp 🤭 👏. 10 in the first, 5/6 ✨"

Smith joined Carrington in Unrivaled as she signed a relief contract with Mist BC after injuries hurt the squad. Once the first season of the 3-on-3 league is over, they will share touches in Dallas.

Carrington is coming off the best season of her career, posting career-highs in points (12.7), rebounds (5.0), assists (1.6), steals (1.6) and blocks (0.4). She shot 40.3% from the field and 79% from the free-throw line on the way to winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

