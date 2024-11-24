DiJonai Carrington, Marina Mabrey & other WNBA stars react to Kelsey Plum's exclusive cigar milestone

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum announced news regarding her cigar brand. Several months after launching the cigar with Kingsmaker, Plum revealed that the cigar is now sold in lounges, something she never imagined.

With a lengthy Instagram post, the two-time WNBA champion shared her excitement with fans on how much her cigar brand has grown in less than a year.

"My cigar, now sold in lounges. If you would have told me that a couple years ago when I smoked my first cigar in this same lounge, I would have laughed. Your life can look a lot different in a short time….in the best way. Won’t HE do it.

"🎶 They say the truth shall come to the light, everybody grab ya shades cause ya girl that bright 🎶," she captioned the post.

Connecticut Sun players DiJonai Carrington and Marina Mabrey commented on the post, as well as Elizabeth Williams of the Chicago Sky, to celebrate this milestone.

DiJonai Carrington commented on Kelsey Plum's post

Marina Mabrey congratulated Plum

Elizabeth Williams pumped up Plum's milestone

Teammate Tiffany Hayes, NBA stars Stephen Curry and Norman Powell also joined the celebration.

Stephen Curry was excited about this news

Norman Powell's comment

Tiffany Hayes was excited about it

Even though the 2024 WNBA season didn't end the best way for the Las Vegas Aces following a second-round elimination against eventual champions New York Liberty, Plum keeps winning off the court.

When did Kelsey Plum create her own cigar?

In May, before the start of the 2024 WNBA season, it was reported that Kelsey Plum was teaming up with Kingsmaker to launch her exclusive cigar. The product was released in the summer, seemingly making a major impact on the market.

Plum was linked with cigars after she pulled them to celebrate the back-to-back Aces championship.

She even worked with Under Armour on a cigar-inspired "All The Smoke" shoes shortly after the news of the cigar's launch.

Plum received a lot of support from fans and even Steph Curry, who had a three-word reaction to congratulate the guard in May.

"Big time moves!!!" commented Curry on Instagram.

While she gets ready for the first-ever Unrivaled League season and the 2025 WNBA season, Plum is indeed making moves off the court.

