DiJonai Carrington does not mince words about Lynx home announcer taking shot at her vision: "Crazy work"

Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington had a short but eventful Sunday night against her former team, the Dallas Wings. The Lynx-Wings showdown was stopped for a few minutes with 8:07 left in the second quarter after Carrington lost her contact lens. Wings guard Grace Berger, who found it, gave it back to the ownerThe Lynx play-by-play caller wondered if Carrington correctly put the lens back in. Moments after her doubts, the feisty guard completely missed a cutting Jessica Shepard. The announcer promptly claimed that the lens must be out after Carrington’s wayward pass.After the game, DiJonai Carrington wrote on X:“Home announcers being shady is crazy work, can’t lie. anyways, pray for me yall.”dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ @DijonaiVictoriaLINKhome announcers being shady is crazy work, can’t lie. anyways, pray for me yall🙏🏽The announcer seemed to be joking once Carrington lost her contact lens. She even emphasized the number of people crawling around the floor to find the missing object. When Berger found it, she said that somebody should note on the stat sheet who showed Carrington where the lens fell.DiJonai Carrington also suffered a shoulder injury, the reason why she asked fans for their prayers. A few possessions following the contact lens incident, she grimaced in pain after hacking Diamond Miller. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve later revealed that Carrington had a partial shoulder dislocation.DiJonai Carrington has given Minnesota Lynx a big boost off the benchEarly last month, the Minnesota Lynx traded Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick to the Dallas Wings for DiJonai Carrington. Before a shoulder injury cut her outing against her former team on Monday, Carrington averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 10 games for the Lynx.Carrington, often known for her hustle and defense, has helped shoulder the offense with her shooting. She is hitting 50.8%, including a sizzling 47.4% from 3-point distance.After locking up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Lynx rested resident gunner, All-Star Kayla McBride for Carrington. The shoulder injury will likely force Cheryl Reeve to tinker with the roster again when the Lynx visit the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.Carrington could reportedly return if needed, but the Lynx will likely sideline her until she is ready for the playoffs.