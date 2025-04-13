DiJonai Carrington pours her heart out in birthday tribute to $215,000 All-Star

DiJonai Carrington wrote a heartfelt birthday message to her former teammate Alyssa Thomas on social media. Carrington and Thomas were teammates in the Connecticut Sun from 2021 to 2024. The Sun moved on from both players as they are headed to different teams ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Ad

Thomas signed a one-year $215,000 contract with the Phoenix Mercury after getting traded by Connecticut. As for Carrington, she also signed a one-year $200,000 deal with Sun, however, she was eventually traded to the Dallas Wings in the offseason.

DiJonai Carrington made her feelings about Alyssa Thomas clear when she greeted her old buddy on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my bestieeeeee!!!! I'll miss you too, no need for you to say it. Thanks for showing me how to be true and for teachin' me how to play the game the right way. Love you forevssss, enemy don't be pushin' me this summer like u did in unrivaled tho frfrrrrrrr," Carrington wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

DiJonai Carrington's Instagram Story

Reebok signs DiJonai Carrington amid brand revival

Reebok is one of the famous sports brands that has served both athletes and casual consumers. However, with the rise of other brands like Nike and Adidas, Reebok was somehow left behind despite having big names like Allen Iverson to represent their company.

Ad

Reebok has signed multiple stars to represent it, including WNBA star DiJonai Carrington. It's a full-circle moment for the Carrington family. DiJonai's father, former NFL player Darren Carrington, was also signed to Reebok during his playing days.

DiJonai seems excited to represent the brand, especially with the family ties attached to it.

“I’m excited to continue the family legacy and join the Reebok Basketball roster," Carrington said. "Reebok Basketball is officially back, and I can’t wait to bring the energy on court in the new Engine A.”

DiJonai Carrington is set to play for the Dallas Wings this coming 2025 WNBA season. This will be the first time fans will see Carrington suit up for a different team. Being the Most Improved Player from last season, it'll also be interesting to see what type of impact she'll bring to the Wings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More