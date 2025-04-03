DiJonai Carrington reacts in 3 words to securing historic deal with multi-billion dollar shoe giant after Angel Reese

Dallas Wings guard/forward DiJonai Carrington's fans received major news on Thursday. Reebok announced the veteran as a new member of their lineup on social media.

Carrington is the reigning WNBA Most Improved Player and a All-Defensive first-team member. Ahead of the 2025 season, she joined a brand with Angel Reese as its face in the women's basketball division. Carrington shared her reaction to this deal with an Instagram story. She wrote a three-word message to celebrate.

"v (very) blessed girly," she captioned the post that included Reebok's announcement.

Carrington's story

The decision to add Carrington to the Reebok lineup turned many heads. Reese reacted to the news on X, sending a welcome message to the former Connecticut Sun player.

"Welcome to the family sis! 😍💋 @DijonaiVictoria," Reese tweeted on Wednesday.

Carrington responded with a nickname for the company after they paired her up with the Chicago Sky forward:

"the baddie brand™️🤭🤭 thank youu boo🖤."

Carrington was selected with the No. 8 pick in the second round of the 2021 WNBA draft (20th overall) when the Sun received that selection from the Phoenix Mercury.

Her numbers have improved by the seasons, and her defensive efforts have made them one of the best on the less glamorous side of the ball.

Carrington won the MIP award after posting 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She shot 40.3% and 79% from the free-throw line.

DiJonai Carrington on what she's most excited about in her future

Reebok announced DiJonai Carrington across social media but also added a six-minute interview to learn more about the player.

During the conversation, she revealed her love for math growing up and how that helped her understand that there isn't only one way to achieve a goal.

Carrington talked about what excites her the most about her future and took the opportunity to warn the league.

"I would say the thing that makes most excited about my future is the fact that nobody even knows how good I can be," Carrington said (Timestamp: 3:41). "I think it's partially due to the injuries that I have had and the fact that I haven't had but two offseasons, including this one, healthy to where I could just work on getting better at basketball and my skills."

She's set to start a new era in her career with the Dallas Wings, and becoming a Reebok athlete should give her extra motivation to face the 2025 season.

