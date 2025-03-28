DiJonai Carrington reacts in 5-words to Dallas Wings GM's stunning claim about her WNBA draft pick

Dallas Wings' new player, DiJonai Carrington, received high praise from general manager Curt Miller. The former Connecticut Sun guard/forward is set to start a new chapter in her career and one of the most important people within the organization is embracing her.

Ad

During a press conference on Wednesday, Miller said Carrington would be the top pick in a hypothetical new edition of the 2021 WNBA draft.

"I would argue that if you redraft... She would be the No. 1 draft pick in 2021," Miller said.

Ad

Trending

Carrington reposted Miller's words on her Instagram story and added a five-word message to thank the executive.

"@coachcurtmiller, 20 worked out just right😊💙," Carrington wrote.

DiJonai Carrington's story

The 2021 WNBA draft wasn't the most stacked of all time. The No. 1 pick was Charli Collier, who only played two seasons with the Dallas Wings before being released. She's a member of the UC Capitals of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) in Australia.

Ad

That draft included Kysre Gondrezick, who was drafted by the Indiana Fever before she stepped away from the game. Michaela Onyenwere at No. 6 can be considered, along with Carrington, the best player of that class.

DiJonai Carrington is the reigning Most Improved Player after posting 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 79% from the free-throw line. Additionally, Carrington was the primary perimeter defender for the Sun.

Ad

She's now in a different state and team, eager to make a statement while sharing touches with her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith.

DiJonai Carrington shares excitement to play alongside Dallas Wings star

DiJonai Carrington heaped praise on new teammate Arike Ogunbowale during the same press conference in which Curt Miller fired her up. The versatile player explained how great of a player Ogunbowale is.

Ad

"She's a hooper, through and through," Carrington said. "Everybody doesn't hoop like that, where you can just literally roll the ball out and get a bucket. And I feel like that's what's exciting, to be able to play alongside that.

"We've played against her. ... But to be able to have that on our side now is going to be great because she's one of the hardest people in the league to guard."

After a busy offseason, the WNBA will have several teams with chances to win it all, including Carrington's new organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback