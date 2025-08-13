DiJonai Carrington relates to Tyrese Haliburton's Olympics "group project" analogy as Lynx clinch playoff berth

DiJonai Carrington, the Minnesota Lynx's newest acquisition, couldn’t help but poke fun at herself after the team clinched the first playoff berth of the 2025 season with a league-best 27-5 record. Having joined the squad just a week earlier, Carrington compared her role in the achievement to Tyrese Haliburton’s hilarious celebration of Team USA’s 2024 Olympic gold.Haliburton didn’t play a single minute throughout the entire competition in Paris. But he handled the awkward situation with grace, sharing a playful photo with his gold medal.“When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A🏅,” Haliburton hilariously captioned it.Carrington shared a screenshot of Haliburton’s X post alongside the Lynx’s playoff-clinching graphic, adding a one-word caption on her Instagram story:“typeeeeeee”DiJonai Carrington's Instagram story. Credits: Instagram (@dijonai)Unlike Haliburton in Paris, DiJonai Carrington has already made a significant impact in her short time with the Lynx. Since joining the team in early August, she’s helped the team to a perfect 3-0 run.Averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game during this stretch, Carrington has proven that she has been putting in work, rather than coasting on the group’s success.The Lynx’s playoff berth was secured without them even taking the court on Tuesday. Their ticket was punched when the Indiana Fever suffered a narrow 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings, dropping Caitlin Clark and company to an 18-15 record.DiJonai Carrington believes she can contribute to the Lynx’s end goalThe Minnesota Lynx’s core includes Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride. While the All-Star trio carries much of the team’s workload, DiJonai Carrington also wants to help the team achieve its ultimate goal of winning the WNBA championship.&quot;The things that I can bring to this team will continue to help propel them to our ultimate goal,” Carrington said.Carrington has backed up her words with strong performances so far, thriving as the leader of the second unit. In her short time with the Lynx, she has already etched her name in history books.During the August 9 win over the New York Liberty, Carrington recorded two steals, becoming the first player in team history since 2000 to register multiple steals in each of their first three games.