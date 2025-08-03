DiJonai Carrington’s reunion hits home for $355K Lynx star after stunning trade

The Dallas Wings shipped DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday to boost the team’s bid for a breakthrough championship. The trade also meant another formidable guard on the team's rotation, which is bannered by All-Star Courtney Williams.

The Lynx’s posted a video of Williams on Instagram exploding in joy during a Twitch stream with Carrington and Natisha Hiedeman. Williams shouted, while Hiedeman did a backflip on the bed.

Williams, who is signed to a $355,000 contract, reposted the video on her Instagram story.

“W’s in the chatttt,” Williams wrote.

Courtney Williams' IG story (image credit: instagram/courtneywilliams10)

Carrington and Williams have been doing livestreams since the start of the season. The two were teammates with the Connecticut Sun in 2022.

In her final year with the Sun last season, Carrington won the Most Improved Player award and impressed in the playoffs. She guarded Caitlin Clark in the first round.

The trade put Carrington back in a winning situation, as Minnesota is the top seed with a 24-5 record. Meanwhile, the Wings, who are rebuilding around Paige Bueckers, are 8-21 this season.

Bugged by some injuries during the start of the campaign, Carrington only played 20 games for the Wings. She averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.05 steals in 24.9 minutes per game.

With the Lynx, Carrington is expected to be a perimeter stopper, especially in the playoffs, as the team aims to end its eight-year title drought.

Angel Reese expresses feelings on DiJonai Carrington’s trade to the title-contending Lynx

The Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese was glad to see DiJonai Carrington back on a contending team.

In one of Carrington’s latest Instagram posts wearing a Wings jersey, Reese dropped a comment about the former Most Improved Player’s trade to the Lynx.

“happy for you🥺,” Reese wrote on Sunday.

Reese's IG comment

Similar to Carrington's situation with Dallas, Reese’s Sky are near the bottom of the standings. They are 12th with a 7-20 record.

Following the trade, Carrington has a strong chance of winning her first WNBA title this season.

