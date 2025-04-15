DiJonai Carrington senses 'femme' awakening in Dallas after Paige Bueckers & Co. draft

DiJonai Carrington has predicted a new femme couple in the locker room next season after the Dallas Wings selected UConn standout Paige Bueckers as their No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. On Tuesday, Carrington shared a tweet on X about it.

"lawddddd the femme’s finna be owwwwt in dallas this summer 😭😭😩😩 they better keep it cute thass all I know 🤣🙂‍↕️," she wrote.

Carrington herself is currently in a relationship with teammate NaLyssa Smith, and they are the only publicly known queer couple in Dallas at the moment. She now seems eager to witness another relationship form within the team from the 2025 draft class.

The Wings secured Paige Bueckers with the first pick on Monday while also adding NC State star Aziaha James (No. 12), Ole Miss star Madison Scott (No. 14), West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly (No. 27) and Baylor's Aaronette Vonleh (No. 31). Bueckers enters the WNBA off the back of her recent success with the UConn Huskies women's team as they won the NCAA championship this year.

James, on the other hand, became the top scorer for NC State in two consecutive seasons and posted a career-best 17.9 points per game in her senior year. Scott was included in the 2025 All-SEC Second Team, while Quinerly claimed the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honor. They now aim for strong starts to their professional careers.

DiJonai Carrington linked up with Paige Bueckers at the draft

During the 2025 draft on Monday night, Paige Bueckers met with her new teammate DiJonai Carrington at the event. Carrington later shared a photo of them on X after the UConn alumnus was drafted by the Dallas Wings.

Carrington wore a gold necklace, a white shirt, a blue jean skirt with a black blazer and black heels with a handbag to match. On her part, Bueckers donned a black jogger and sweater with a black crop top and shoes to match.

The photo was captioned:

"SAYYY GO WINGSSS @paigebueckers1🤭💙💚"

As the new season draws closer, the Wings will look to put up a strong challenge with their experienced stars and talented rookies expected to step up where needed.

