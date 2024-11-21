DiJonai Carrington stoked to play under the great Phil Handy’s guidance for Unrivaled's Mist team 

Coming off her best WNBA season to date, DiJonai Carrington will take her talents to one of the six Unrivaled teams set to debut on Jan. 17 in Miami. The Connecticut Sun star was selected to play for Mist in the inaugural season of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's co-founded league.

After learning about the news, Carrington shared her excitement on X. She hyped up her new team and coach, Phil Handy, who is one of the most respected in the basketball world.

"MISTTTTTT🩵🩵🩵 oohhhh weeee🤭 and we get to learn from the GREAT @94feetofgame!!! yup yup yup. 🤝🏽 @Unrivaledwbb," Carrington tweeted on Wednesday.

Carrington helped the Connecticut Sun secure the No. 3 seed in the standings and defeated the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever in the first round of the postseason, but ultimately lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the next stage.

She won the Most Improved Player of the Year award after finding the consistency people wanted to see from her and established herself as a solid defender. Carrington averaged 12.7 points, on 40.3% shooting and 79.0% from the free-throw line, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Who will DiJonai Carrington play with on Mist team?

Besides being under the coaching of Phil Handy, DiJonai Carrington will share touches with some of the best players in the WNBA. For starters, 2024 WNBA champion Breanna Stewart will be part of the team. Seattle Storm star Jewell Lloyd, New York Liberty's Courtney Vanderloot, LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson and Washington Mystics' rookie Aaliyah Edwards complete the squad.

34 of 36 league players were assigned to their teams on Wednesday, leaving Phantom and Lunar Owls as the two teams with a wild card spot. Unlike some of to other players in the league, Carrington has spent her entire professional career as a WNBA player, staying with the Sun since 2021.

Over her four-year tenure, Carrington has improved her numbers. She took her game to the next level last season and became a reliable player for the Sun.

After parting ways with Stephanie White, Carrington and the Sun are waiting to see who will be their next coach. Meanwhile, stars like Carrington, Alyssa Thomas and Marina Mabrey are set to represent different teams in the upcoming Unrivaled League.

