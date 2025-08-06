DiJonai Carrington takes brutal dig at Wings after impressive debut for the Lynx: "One of the first times I've had fun"

DiJonai Carrington made her debut for the Minnesota Lynx, taking down the Seattle Storm, 91-87, on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Carrington played 18 minutes and put up 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting. She also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals as the Lynx got their third straight win despite playing without superstar Napheesa Collier.Carrington explained what she felt after her first game with her new team. Following her debut with the top-seeded Lynx, she expressed that it was her first time having &quot;fun&quot; on the court this season.&quot;This was one of the first times I've had fun playing basketball this season,&quot; she said.Carrington played for the Dallas Wings to start the season, appearing in 20 games. The Wings are among the worst teams this season, languishing in 12th spot with an 8-22 record.Meanwhile, the Lynx are at the top of the standings with a 25-5 record, which is 5.5 games ahead of the second-seeded New York Liberty. Minnesota is considered to be the favorite to win the title, more so now that they added Carrington.Carrington was last year’s Most Improved Player when she was playing for the Connecticut Sun. She was known for her two-way brilliance, especially her perimeter defense.She normed 10.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 1.1 SPG in her time with the Wings, whose franchise acquired her via a 10-team trade during the offseason. Carrington is expected to add depth to the Lynx’s backcourt rotation as they aim to capture their first WNBA title since 2017.Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve explains plans for DiJonai CarringtonDiJonai Carrington’s impact was felt in her first game with the Lynx. For coach Cheryl Reeve, that's exactly what they had predicted.In her post-game interview, Reeve explained the team’s plans for Carrington this season.“We’re not going to waste any time, you know she’ll be part of the rotation,” Reeve said. “We’re not afraid to put her out there. Her baseline is to compete. We’ll fix things along the way if we need to, if not we want her to just go play.”With her playoff experience and rugged style, DiJonai Carrington is seen to be a valuable asset for the team, especially when the playoffs start next month.