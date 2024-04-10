Caitlin Clark has plenty of critics. Many supported her magical run to another national title, while others have taken the chance to take shots at Clark while she is in the national spotlight. Influencer and golfer Paige Spiranac is coming to the defense of Clark against those critics. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the critics of Clark.

Spiranac was advocating for female athletes. She criticized the women who are trying to tear down the Iowa star Clark.

“The hate towards Caitlin Clark from current and former players is disappointing but not surprising. Women can be absolutely vicious to other women while also preaching empowering the next generation. I’ve seen it first hand but we must remember a rising tide lifts all boats,” Spiranac tweeted.

Spiranac’s words are stark. She speaks from experience of female critics in the sports landscape and does not want Clark to endure the same kind of hate.

Expand Tweet

Spiranac did not name any specific critics. She was likely referring to the many WNBA stars who have come out and said that Caitlin Clark will be another WNBA player and is not needed to completely elevate or change the league.

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi was one of those critics. She gave a warning to Clark saying, “reality was coming”. The basketball star said Clark’s game will take some time to translate to the next level and that she will not have the same success she had at Iowa in her first couple of years in the league.

Will Caitlin Clark go number one in the WNBA Draft?

Caitlin Clark may not be getting the most warm welcome into the WNBA. However, she is still likely to be the number one pick in the upcoming draft.

Clark is projected in most drafts to be picked first overall. The 2024 WNBA Draft is set to take place on April 15 in Brooklyn, New York.

The Indiana Fever has the first overall pick for the second straight year. Last year they took Aaliyah Boston. This year, many expect them to pair her with Clark. It would not be a far trip for Clark from Iowa to Indiana to begin her pro career.

Clark led the nation in scoring with 31.6 points per game. She has already signed deals with multiple brands, including Nike, as her hype machine continues to swell. If she becomes the number one pick, that hype will only grow, haters be damned. Clark will have the chance to prove it on the floor as she departs college for the pros this upcoming season.