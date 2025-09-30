  • home icon
  • "Disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversation" - Cathy Engelbert wastes no time responding to Lynx star’s fierce exit interview

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 30, 2025 21:00 GMT
&quot;Disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversation&quot; - Cathy Engelbert wastes no time responding to Lynx star&rsquo;s fierce exit interview (Image source: Getty)
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has responded to Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's statement on Tuesday.

During Minnesota's exit interview, Collier opened with a four-minute statement where she voiced strong criticisms about the WNBA leadership. The Lynx star cited several issues and most notably called out Engelbert for "lack of accountability" as the commissioner.

Moments later, the WNBA released Engelbert's statement, describing Collier's remarks as disheartening.

"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA," Engelbert said. "Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game.
"I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver."
In her statement, Collier said that the WNBA has the "worst leadership in the world." The MVP runner-up also echoed several players in saying that the league and the players' association are further apart in the ongoing CBA talks.

Collier highlighted that the frustration about the officiating has increased in the playoffs. Several players and coaches have already called out the league about how the calls have been inconsistent.

Collier described the WNBA's response as "negligence," saying that Engelbert and Co. "ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging them to fix."

Napheesa Collier references her husband's leadership at Unrivaled as she calls out Cathy Engelbert

Amid her criticisms of Cathy Engelbert's leadership at the WNBA, Napheesa Collier referenced how the Unrivaled's inaugural season was run. Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, serves as the president of the professional 3-on-3 women's basketball league.

"I have the privilege of watching my husband run a league where he has to balance 100 different things at once," Collier said (Timestamp: 2:14). "I won't pretend the job is easy, but even with all of that on his plate, he always reaches out to players when he sees an injury, whether it's Unrivaled or even during the WNBA season.
"That is what leadership looks like. It's the human element, it's basic integrity, and it's the bare minimum any leader should embody. But do you know who I haven't heard from? Cathy. Not one call, not one text. Instead the only outreach has come from her No. 2 telling my agent that she doesn't believe physical play is contributing to injuries."
Collier pointed out that her experience in running Unrivaled has led her to recognize the shortcomings of Engelbert as the WNBA commissioner.

With many issues hounding the league, we'll see how Engelbert bridges the huge gap.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

bell-icon Manage notifications