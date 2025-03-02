"Do the dirty work" - DiJonai Carrington digs into signature playing style to humble Angel Reese's streaking Rose BC 

DiJonai Carrington's Mist BC recorded an impressive win to humble Angel Reese's streaking Rose BC in Saturday's Unrivaled skirmish. Reese and Co. came off a five-game winning streak and were the favorites to win. They even led 12-2 to start the game. However, Carrington flipped the switch after that.

She made a 3-pointer after the timeout and followed it up with an and-1. From that point on, Carrington set the tone for the Mist BC to control the game and dictate the tempo. Her hustle was a huge part of it. The 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year reflected on how her effort helped the team, saying:

"You know, I really just think that's always been my role on teams and so bring a spark, change the momentum of the game, and do the dirty things ... the dirty work." Carrington said (via Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.).

"But I think for us, today, it was also trying to get downhill, and just put pressure on them at the rim, and make them have to run with us. And so I think that was really what I tried to come in there and just change the pace. And I think you saw it towards the end they got a little tired and we were still running."

Carrington outplayed Reese with an 18-point, nine-rebound and two-steal performance. She shot 7 of 13, playing 19 minutes after Rickea Jackson was ejected six minutes into the game. On the other hand, Reese had eight points, 13 rebounds and three turnovers. She shot only 4 of 10.

Carrington and Co. extended their winning streak to three games and rose to fourth in the standings, improving their chances at a playoff berth.

DiJonai Carrington drops 1-word comeback after criticism against season high vs. Angel Reese and Co.

DiJonai Carrington's offense has improved every season and Saturday's outing was a testament to that. However, she remains renowned for her defense. The reigning WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year was also critiqued slightly with that in mind after an X user claimed that Angel Reese and the Rose BC 'let' her score 18 points.

Carrington dropped a one-word comeback on the post, with the same word and a bunch of laughing emojis.

"'Let,'" Carrington wrote.

DiJonai Carrington made the defense work with her downhill game. The Sky couldn't keep up with her pace. Carrington wearing the Angel Reese and Co. down was one of the keys to the Mist BC's success.

