"Do they do this for scoring and assists also?": Rachel DeMita puzzled after Angel Reese gets an actual WNBA rebounding trophy

Angel Reese ended the season averaging 12.6 rebounds per game to lead the WNBA in that statistical category for the second straight year. On Thursday, the league gave her a trophy for her latest accomplishment. Reese promptly went on Instagram to give a glimpse of the hardware and thanked God for the achievement.BricksCenter, an account on X that often trolls basketball players, re-posted Reese’s IG story, prompting podcaster Rachel A. DeMita to react.“I mean absolutely no shade when I ask this, because I truly do not know.... Does the WNBA always give out ‘Rebounding Leader’ trophies? Do they do this for scoring and assists also?”Heading into this season, the WNBA announced that &quot;statistical leaders in points, rebounds and assists per game&quot; will get recognition. The winners will get a “Peak Performer Award” trophy to highlight their accomplishments. A’ja Wilson, the points leader with 23.4 per game, and Alyssa Thomas, averaging 9.2 assists per outing, will receive glittering silver trophies as well.Angel Reese played 30 games this season and averaged 12.6 rpg, 2.4 more than Wilson, the runner-up. Thomas (8.8 rpg), Kiki Iriafen (8.5 rpg) and Reese’s Chicago Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso (8.5 rpg) rounded out the top 5.Angel Reese showed more versatility this season despite drop in rebounding averageAngel Reese blasted out of the gate to open the 2025 season. Building on her superb rookie campaign, she tallied 500 points and 500 rebounds by May 27. She did it in 38 games to pass Tina Charles (44 games) for the fastest player to reach that milestone.However, the season-ending injury to court general Courtney Vandersloot forced Reese to adapt her game.Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh made her the fulcrum of the offense, the team’s point-forward. From 1.9 assists per game last season, she improved to 3.7 apg in her sophomore campaign. Reese also raised her scoring output from 13.6 ppg in 2024 to 14.7 ppg this year.With more responsibilities on offense, Angel Reese’s rebounding took a slight step back. After grabbing a record 13.1 rpg last year, she hauled 12.6 rpg in 2025.Despite the drop, nobody in the WNBA showed more consistency and relentlessness under the boards than the Chi Barbie.