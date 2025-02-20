"Do not take that money for granted" - Cameron Brink appreciates her $76,000 WNBA salary drawing inspiration from mother and grandmother's struggles

WNBA players are often heard expressing dissatisfaction about their salaries. However, Cameron Brink has a different opinion from most of her peers. The Los Angeles Sparks star expressed gratitude for the $76,535 she earned during the 2024 season, drawing inspiration from her mother and grandmother.

Ad

During an appearance on the "Richer Lives by SoFi" podcast, Brink shared her appreciation for the paycheck. While many consider her to be underpaid as compared to her impact on the league’s growing popularity, the 23-year-old emphasized that she “does not take the money for granted."

"My mom was the first to go to college in her family. My grandma worked three jobs as a single mom. I do not take that money for granted. That is good money. That is a salary that we work very hard for,” Brink spoke about the salary about her family history.

Ad

Trending

Social media users appreciated her perspective. While some fans praised her for having a positive attitude, others pointed out that her marketability would lead to her earning a lot more than salaries from WNBA contracts.

“Cam always says all the right shit. Super smart woman,” @OhNoMyLands wrote.

“She is easily one of the most marketable players in the WNBA and I’m interested to see who she partners with next. With her being in Southern California I could see her getting a swimwear line,” @Gina_Bina wondered.

Ad

“Players deserve to be paid more but it’s nice to see some players grateful/happy for their opportunities rather than complaining. Most people in the US would kill for a summer gig making $76k in 4 months to play a sport they love,” another Reddit user wrote.

According to the four-year, $338,056 contract that Brink signed before her rookie season commenced, she is set to receive $78,066 in the coming season, $85,873 in 2026, and $97,582 in 2027.

Ad

How did Cameron Brink spend her rookie year salary?

Cameron Brink shared her approach after getting her first paycheck. She chose to save 90% of her earnings from her rookie season rather than splurging it on materialistic desires.

“I’m really thinking about my financial future. I want to ensure that I’m setting myself up for a comfortable lifestyle down the line because I definitely don’t want to be working forever,” Cameron Brink said.

Ad

Her WNBA contract contributes only to a small portion of her total earnings as the 6-foot-4 player has secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands like Topps, New Balance, Icy Hot, Chegg, and Sprouts Farmers Market. These partnerships contribute to her NIL valuation of $297,000.

With her growing presence across social media platforms, Cameron Brink is set to attract even more high-profile brand partnerships in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback