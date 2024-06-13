“Does more than just ‘get rebounds’”- Robert Griffin III claps back at critics after Angel Reese drops efficient 20-point double-double

Angel Reese put on a notable performance against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. The Chicago Sky couldn't give the Sun its second loss of the season, but Reese stole the spotlight after finishing the game with a double-double.

Reese put up 20 points and 10 rebouns, earning praise thanks to this performance. For instance, former NFL player-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III took to X/Twitter to give Reese her flowers, responding to the rookie's doubters, stating that she's much more than a rebound grabber.

"Angel Reese just had a 20 point, 10 rebound double-double on 80% shooting from the field against the team with the best record in the WNBA. She does more than “just get rebounds," Griffin wrote Wednesday night.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Reese led the Sky, being the only player on her team who scored 20 points. Kamilla Cardoso, Marina Mabrey and Chennedy Carter scored 10 apiece, not good enough to keep up with Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas (20 points), Brionna Jones (18) and DeWanna Bonner (16).

The Sky lost its seventh game of the season while the Sun won its 11th. Angel Reese keeps improving and showing that she's one of the future faces of the WNBA.

Angel Reese names which players she models her game after

Angel Reese still has a long way to go to fulfill her potential, but she's following the right steps to do so. She's been famous for her defensive prowess but her offensive side can only get better. Ahead of the Sun game, she named all the players she modeled her game after:

"I think I'm trying to take pieces from everybody. Tina [Charles], taking my time around the basket. Being super versatile like Breanna Stewart, DeWanna Bonner... The competitiveness of AT [Alyssa Thomas]."

Expand Tweet

After showing off her talents in LSU, Angel Reese was selected as the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft. The 'Bayou Barbie' has made a notable impact on the league with her game and image, while also experiencing success off the court thanks to her sponsorships.

The Sky are in rebuilding mode and when their young players develop, Chicago could be one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Reese is well aware of that and she's ready to lead this team for many years. She's shared her desire to mark an era in the WNBA and the start of her career has been optimistic.