"Does that mean something?” - Angel Reese drops bizarre reaction to her NBA 2K26 rating & elite player ranking

NBA 2K26 made Angel Reese in July one of its cover stars for the latest edition of the ultra-popular basketball video game. A week ago, the brand released its overall ratings for the top WNBA players, including Reese, Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and others. The Chicago Sky star got a 90, the lowest in the top 10.When sports journalist Andrew Jerrell Jones told her (incorrectly) on Thursday that she had a 93 rating, Reese responded:“Oh, okay. Does that mean something?”When Jones continued that she was in the top 10, Reese replied:“Great. Thanks.”Angel Reese said that being on the cover of NBA 2K26 was not just a “milestone.” She called the distinction a “special honor” that “reflects her journey.” Considering her excitement and comments, Reese’s reaction to not knowing about her ratings and their significance was quite bizarre.Napheesa Collier topped the list with a 98 overall rating. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson and New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart are second with 97. Caitlin Clark, despite an injury-plagued season, ended with 96, the best among any guard. Alyssa Thomas (95), Sabrina Ionescu (93), Nneka Ogwumike (92), Satou Sabally (92) and Jonquel Jones (92) are all ahead of Reese.Angel Reese refuses to comment on Candace Parker’s ranking of WNBA playersAngel Reese's ranking among the top WNBA players has not been limited to NBA 2K. A week after the brand named her one of its coveted cover athletes, Candace Parker revealed her tier of players during an interview with Complex Sports.Parker ranked Wilson, Collier and Stewart as tier “S” for superstars. The basketball legend put Reese in tier “C,” which is just above the bottom of the rankings. The former LA Sparks superstar called Reese “fantastic at her role, which is offensive rebounding.”Parker classified Caitlin Clark in tier “A,” a level below the superstars. The former two-time MVP added that Clark could move up with more consistent performances over the years.Andrew Jerrell Jones asked Angel Reese to comment on what Candace Parker said, but the Chicago Sky star refused to say anything.