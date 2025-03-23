"Does have MVP upside" - WNBA fans place Angel Reese highly among bigs with potential superstar breakouts

WNBA fans on Reddit placed Angel Reese high among the other young bigs in the league for a potential MVP-caliber breakout. On Saturday, a hoop fan started a discussion on the WNBA subreddit, where he asked the fans online for their thoughts on the next MVP-caliber big.

In the description of his discussion post, the author listed the players who he felt could succeed the current generation of Bigs dominating the WNBA. He named Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston, Cameron Brink, and Kamila Cardoso as the players already playing in the league with a chance at the MVP honor in the future.

Other fans joined him in the discussion and expressed their opinions on the options with one subset of fans favoring Reese as the next breakout superstar.

A fan highlights Reese's MVP chances in the future. (Source: Reddit)

One fan heavily favored the Chicago Sky star and listed her achievements and his opinions on her game to justify choosing Reese. Another fan joined the thread and highlighted that Reese has an upside compared to her competition.

"No one knows if she will make those improvements, of course, but I do agree that if she does, she does have MVP upside," the fan wrote.

A fan roots for Angel Reese's MVP chances in the future. (Source: Reddit)

A fan expresses his support for Reese but warns others not to use Unrivaled's performance as their basis of evaluation.

Another fan corrected the thread's author and warned them about using Unrivaled's stats as the 3x3 format is different from the 5x5 format except for the free throws. However, they also favored Reese and credited her motor capabilities as a driving factor behind her future success.

Looking at Angel Reese's MVP chances next season

Angel Reese is unarguably one of the most popular players in the WNBA. She has gained massive popularity since her inception in the league and is seen as a future superstar. However, she is still far away from becoming an MVP anytime soon.

Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Chicago Sky last season. She has shown elite rebounding skills and even dominated the veterans in that specific statline. However, she has a major drawback in her lack of offensive prowess. Resse shot only 39.1% from the field and 18.8% from the 3-point line in her rookie season.

Comparing her to the reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, Reese's offense stats look extremely poor. Wilson averaged 26.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg and 2.3 apg on 51.8% field goal shooting percentage and 31.7% shooting from downtown last season. Wilson won her third MVP honor based on those stats and her incredible on-court performance.

If Reese wants to make a case for herself as the next MVP, she must significantly improve her offensive prowess. She has to be on par with at least A'ja Wilson, the best female basketball player. Moreover, Reese should provide more value to her team apart from the stats to impress the jury as she ended the last MVP voting with just three points in her tally.

