"Does any of them stand up for Angel Reese?”: Gilbert Arenas calls out WNBA elite’s silence toward Sky star amidst video game controversy

This year, Angel Reese has been caught in the middle of a verbal battle between two prominent sports personalities. Now, another high-profile name has spoken up in defense of the Chicago Sky forward.

Speaking in a live stream over the weekend, three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas questioned why Reese's fellow WNBA players have not defended her in a controversy involving the cover of the NBA 2K26 WNBA edition.

"Did any of them [WNBA players] stand up for Angel Reese?" Arenas said on the live stream. "Did the A'ja Wilsons, the superstars of the W say, 'Oh my God, why are people doing this to [Reese]?' Not one, right?"

Arenas, who has transitioned into the role of podcaster in his retirement, is referring to a viral image that depicts a monkey replacing Reese on the 2K26 cover.

The "No Chill Gil" host also referenced Reese's issues with Robert Griffin III, a former NFL star who has also become a podcaster. For months, Griffin III has said that Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark, a claim that player-turned-NFL analyst Ryan Clark has refuted.

"I told you this is a bigger picture than the RG f***ing three and the s*** that be going on," Arenas added. "This is an all-Black women's league, 90%. That's what they did to one of their own on a video game, and not one of them stood up and said, 'Yo, this ain't right.'"

To date, Reese has not publicly commented on the controversy surrounding the altered video game cover.

"Angel Reese is the walking example of how you can walk and chew gum": Women's culture advocate praises Sky forward's wide impact

Amidst these issues involving prominent analysts, one journalist has praised Reese for making an impact that goes beyond sports.

On last Friday's episode of the Disney Plus series "Vibe Check," ESPN's Arielle Chambers — an advocate of women's sports — spoke highly of Reese after the Sky forward was named a 2K26 cover athlete.

"She is the walking example of how you can walk and chew gum," Chambers said. "You can impact culture and basketball."

Chambers also praised Reese's versatility, noting how the Chicago star goes from attending the Met Gala to participating in her team's training camp.

