  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Doesn’t feel like a finals rematch" - Napheesa Collier unfazed by Lynx-Liberty clash despite Finals rivalry

"Doesn’t feel like a finals rematch" - Napheesa Collier unfazed by Lynx-Liberty clash despite Finals rivalry

By Peter Okereke
Published Jul 31, 2025 00:40 GMT
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
"Doesn’t feel like a finals rematch" - Napheesa Collier stays unfazed by Lynx-Liberty clash despite Finals rivalry - Source: Imagn

Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx will face off against the New York Liberty on Wednesday in an epic rematch of their 2024 WNBA Finals. Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Collier spoke to reporters and shared her candid thoughts about the game.

Ad

She also talked about the team's preparations going into the game against the Liberty at Target Center.

"It doesn’t feel like a finals rematch anymore, honestly," she said. "Like, we are kind of it's a new year for us, and it’s been so long, like it’s almost August. So it’s just the two top teams going against each other.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We'll prepare for them like a really great team, which they are. So it doesn't really feel like retribution for last year. It just feels like we're about to play a good team."
Ad

The Minnesota Lynx with a 22-5 record and the New York Liberty (17-8), are the league's most form teams this season. Last year, New York defeated Minnesota to win the championship after a hard-fought WNBA final series.

But even though the Liberty are the defending champions, a visit to Minneapolis won't be a walk in the park as the Lynx led by Napheesa Collier will be ready to go toe-to-toe on the night. Nonetheless, it will be an exciting game of basketball for fans to watch.

Ad

Napheesa Collier speaks out about WNBA players reaction to new CBA proposals

The WNBA players association and the league failed to reach an agreement in negotiations over a new CBA. Following that, Napheesa Collier revealed to reporters about how the players reacted to the impasse.

Speaking in her press conference before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis earlier this month, Collier said:

Ad
"We were disappointed for sure in what they came back with. It was just nowhere near what we asked for or even in the same conversation. Like we asked for something, they came back with something totally different.
"So, like I said, I mean, this is where the money's at. So, both sides are going to fight really hard for it and so we just have to make them know that we're not backing down on this point."
Ad

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen if the league and the WNBPA finally come to a beneficial agreement. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how it pans up.

About the author
Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke

Twitter icon

Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications