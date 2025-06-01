"Doesn't fight hard enough" - Sky fans call for Kamilla Cardoso to be traded to solve difficult fit with Angel Reese

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese have become the two cornerstones of the Chicago Sky roster ever since their performances in their rookie season. However, the fans online have a different take on the Cardoso-Reese partnership and believe that the duo does more harm than good.

On Sunday, a fan opened a discussion on the official WNBA subreddit where he asked the fans for their opinions on the Sky trading Kamilla Cardoso to enable Reese to be more of a solo star. The fans had mixed reactions to the discussion as they expressed in their comments.

One fan said that he believed Reese worked more than her fellow teammate and highlighted the issues in Kamilla Cardoso's game.

"The problem with Cardoso is that she's severely outworked by reese so even if they wanted to play through her they can't. She doesn't hustle hard enough, she doesn't fight hard enough for position on either side of the court and when she gets the ball she isn't aggressive enough with it."

Other fans joined the bandwagon in expressing their opinions on the subject.

"Kamilla needs to stay out of foul trouble," one fan said.

"She needs to stop playing soft and get more rebounds," another fan said.

"Kamilla needs to be more aggressive on the court tbh. She’s very passive for large stretches and it limits her potential," another fan said.

Fans comment on the idea of Sky trading Cardoso.

While some fans pointed out flaws in the Brazilian international's game, others said that she needs time to adjust to the new coach and her tactics.

"It’s a new coach with new players and new system. Give them some time," one fan said.

"Like i remember aliyah boston struggling a little the first few games of her 2nd year and now she's good, give these girls some time," another fan said.

Fans suggest Cardoso should get more time to adjust.

The Chicago Sky have had a rough start to their WNBA season as they have lost four of their first six matchups. Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while Angel Reese is posting a double-double at 10.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Angel Reese reveals her honest thoughts on the Kamilla Cardoso problem

Kamilla Cardoso has shown improvement in her sophomore year, just like other players from her draft class. She has been active in the paint to look for scoring opportunities or to collect rebounds, but her foul troubles have made it difficult for her team to capitalize on her abilities.

Stacking up fouls early in a game has led to the Sky being unable to use her except in the final few minutes. After Monday's 91-78 loss against Kelsey Plum and the LA Sparks, Sky star Angel Reese addressed her teammate's foul troubles during a post-game conference.

"Yeah, I think it was a little tough because she was in a lot of foul trouble, but we tried to look for her the best that we could," Reese said. "I think she finished well when she was in there and when she had an opportunity down the stretch."

If Cardoso wants to make an impact on her team, she needs to be wary of fouling other players so that her coach can play her more. The next few games will be crucial for the Brazilian international as they could decide her future at her current team.

