"Doesn't want her son getting snatched by a 40yo BBL bandit": Jalen Rose's daughter comments on JuJu Watkins & Jayden Daniels' viral moment

JuJu Watkins has gone viral over the past few days for two reasons. One of these is a lighthearted moment transpired when the USC Trojans star sat next to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as California played Mississippi State on Saturday.

The interaction between Watkins and Daniels drew a reaction from podcaster Mariah Rose, daughter of former NBA star Jalen Rose. In a clip posted on the Instagram page of her "Hoops for Hotties" show, Rose drew attention to the fact that Daniels' mother Regina eventually sat between the two athletes:

"Jayden Daniels' mom is going viral and for all the wrong reasons," Rose said. "The reason everyone's making this such a big deal is because it's publicly known that Jayden Daniels' mama don't play about her son."

Rose pointed out how Regina has gone on record to say that her biggest fear when it comes to her son's pro career is "someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels." While Rose empathized with this perspective, she offered her thoughts on what was really going on in this viral moment:

"She doesn't want her son getting snatched up by a 40-year-old BBL bandit. I get it. But I don't think Mama was trying to protect her son from JuJu Watkins. If anything, this was probably her seat in the first place. JuJu Watkins is a 19-year-old millionaire, a hooper, and has just as many followers as her son."

Rose also said that she actually feels bad for Regina as media outlets are now devoting plenty of attention to what appears to be a typical interaction that a collegiate teen like Watkins would engage in.

JuJu Watkins confirmed to have season-ending injury even as USC Trojans advance to Sweet 16

Unfortunately, the other Watkins-related headline these past few days was the scary non-contact injury that she sustained in the first quarter of USC's second-round game against Mississippi State.

The Trojans survived the loss of their star in this game to secure the 96-59 victory, but the update on Watkins' injury was anything but uplifting:

"Breaking: USC phenom JuJu Watkins has suffered a torn ACL in her right knee, sources tell ESPN. She will undergo surgery," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted on Monday.

It appears that the hoops community will have to wait for some time before getting to see Watkins grace the floor with her immense talent once again.

