"Doing stuff against their will" - Fans hilariously react as Angel Reese, Lexie Hull and Rose BC bop on TikTok

WNBA fans had a hilarious reaction after Rose BC players, including Angel Reese and Lexie Hull, participated in a TikTok trend. A fan page shared the video on X.

The players are seen moving to the beat of "Get Jiggy" by B Jack & Zeddy Will.

Here's how fans reacted.

"Z and Lex always look like they're doing stuff against their will 🤣," a fan said.

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed similar sentiments.

"Lexie is killing me 😭," one fan said.

"Gray and Sykes ate 🤣," another fan said.

"Lexie gon be bored as hell in Indiana," another fan said.

One fan praised Reese for bringing a strong vibe to the video with her presence.

"It's hard to explain to people how cool 😎 Angel is. She is her. Vibes are strong with that one," the fan commented.

"Look at these Knuckleheads they are so cute....Smilesssssssssssssss," another fan said.

The Rose BC are having a great run in the Unrivaled's inaugural season. They have clinched a playoff spot and are holding the second seed in the standings.

Angel Reese's Rose BC teammate showers praise on the Sky star

Angel Reese's WNBA career has soared since her debut. She became a rebounding machine in her rookie season and maintained the longest double-double streak last season.

Reese's teammate and Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes praised her passing skills at Friday's Rose BC press conference.

"Her patience," Sykes said. ... "I haven't seen a rookie who wants to get better every single day. ... She's a sneaky facilitator. ... She has a pretty good IQ to make passes. ... It's pretty dope to see her age in basketball."

Reese is averaging 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. On Monday, Rose BC will face Vinyl BC in the last regular season game.

