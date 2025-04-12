Dominique Malonga names A'ja Wilson & 1x WNBA champ as dream matchup as 'female Wemby' eyes WNBA leap

Dominique Malonga is one of the few international players who could make it to the WNBA in the upcoming draft. She's a center with a high ceiling, which has drawn comparisons with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama.

Ahead of the big night, the French woman sat down with analyst Rachel DeMita and named two star centers, A'ja Wilson and former WNBA champion Brittney Griner, as her dream matchup in the WNBA.

"I would say I can't wait to play against them because I'm excited," Malonga said. "I'm so excited, of course, because it's a great, great player. And when I think about A'ja Wilson or [Brittney] Griner or that post player that really impact the game, I can't wait to play against them, because it'd really put me in front of great players and how would I respond to their adversity, how great they are and how they play."

Malonga, also sometimes referred to as "female Wemby," experienced a taste of what the WNBA has in store for her at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Team France faced Team USA in the gold medal game, with Malonga being the youngest member of her team at 18 years old. She averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game for her nation.

The center represents ASVEL Féminin in the French Ligue Féminine de Basketball (LFB), where she averages 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

WNBA analyst has Seattle Storm picking Dominique Malonga in the 2025 WNBA draft

Dominique Malonga made a strong impact with her performances in the LFB, so much so that she's considered the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, only behind college phenom Paige Bueckers.

Michael Voepel predicted she will go to the Storm with the second overall selection in his latest mock draft.

"Malonga, 19, played for France in the Olympics last summer and dunked in a game in November," Voepel wrote. "She has played in France's top professional women's league since she was 15 and is currently averaging 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for Lyon Asvel Feminin. Her ceiling seems high."

Dominique Malonga could make an immediate impact on any team that drafts her.

