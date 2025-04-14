Dominique Malonga's spin move draws 5-word compliment from Storm guard ahead of WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers has been the talk of the 2024-2025 women’s college basketball season. Every analyst and major media house is expecting the UConn Huskies prospect to be the No.1 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. But, not many enthusiasts are hyping the potential No.2 overall pick, Dominique Malonga.

Ad

However, Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler took it upon herself to give the French youngster some much-needed approval. She did so by reacting to a popular clip of Malonga on Sunday. In this video, she shows off footwork and capped off the spin move with a powerful dunk.

“Drop step banger is crazyyyyy!” Wheeler hyped the clip.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Other fans also joined Wheeler to laud the phenom.

“That’s gonna be hard to stop,” a fan said.

“She is going to be a problem!!!” another fan said.

“I can’t wait to watch the W! She gonna dunk on somebody head,” one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

“Dammmm!!! She should be the #1 overall pick,” a fan said.

Ad

“I would take her over Paige,” one fan said.

The fact that Dominique Malonga was just 16 years old when she pulled off the dunk makes this moment even more impressive.

Is Erica Wheeler hinting at the Storm’s plans to pick Dominique Malonga?

Erica Wheeler’s reaction to Dominique Malonga’s dunk might have more significance than it seems at first glance.

Ad

The Seattle Storm hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and Wheeler’s recent social media activity involving the French prospect could be a subtle hint at the franchise’s intentions of drafting her tonight.

If this were to happen, the Storm would boast one of the most talented frontcourts in the league featuring Malonga, Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike.

While many wonder whether she is ready for the WNBA at 19 years old, the 6-foot-6 center has already proven she can hold her own. Malonga was a member of the French national that won the silver medal at the 2024 Olympics, averaging 2.8 points and 2 rebounds in merely 7 minutes per game against WNBA-level talent.

Ad

Since the Paris Games, she has witnessed massive improvements in her game, averaging 15.4 points and leading the 2024 French Ligue Féminine de Basketball season in rebounding and blocks per game.

Dubbed as the female Victor Wembanyama by compatriot and NBA Hall-Of-Famer Tony Parker, Dominique Malonga enters the draft with high expectations—regardless of where she’s picked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More