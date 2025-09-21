"Don't believe I got the opportunity" - Seattle Storm's $195,226 guard voices displeasure with role in exit interview

The Seattle Storm held their exit interviews on Saturday after failing to beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of their first-round series. Lexie Brown, the Storm's $195,226 guard, voiced her displeasure about playing time despite being one of the two players under contract for next season.
Speaking to reporters the day after a heartbreaking loss to the Aces, Brown didn't answer any questions from the media. She just reiterated that she was healthy for the entire season and was vocal about not getting the opportunity she thought she deserved.
"I just want everyone to know that I’m healthy," said Brown, according to the Seattle Times. "I feel great, and the fact that I was able to show up every day as my best self and do everything I could to earn time on this court was a win for me. I just don’t think I was given the opportunity I deserve here, and I feel like I have so much basketball left to play. If that’s here, if that's somewhere else, I don't know."
Lexie Brown will have to request a trade from the Seattle Storm
While Lexie Brown's unhappiness was warranted, she will need to hand in a trade request for things to change. Brown is one of only two players who will be under contract with the Seattle Storm this offseason. Dominique Malonga is a star in the making, especially with how she played in the final two games of the postseason.
Brown was acquired by the Storm from the LA Sparks this offseason. However, she barely got any playing time throughout the campaign under coach Noelle Quinn. She appeared in 24 out of 44 games, averaging just 9.5 minutes per game.
The guard also has a guaranteed contract, so the Storm can't just waive her and get rid of her deal. The pending CBA negotiations make things harder, not just for teams but also for players.
Lexie Brown has Crohn's disease
During the 2023 season, Lexie Brown was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and battled the illness through her second season with the LA Sparks. Brown was also unhappy with how some Seattle Storm fans thought that she was dealing with it again, which was the reason for her limited playing time.
"I'm healthy," Brown said, according to the Seattle Times. "I hate the fact that so many people think I'm not, and that I’m a liability and I can't make it through a season. ... I feel amazing. This is the best my body has felt in two years."
Crohn's disease causes abdominal pain, fever, diarrhea and weight loss if not treated properly.