"Don't play about me" - Natasha Cloud drops first reaction to shocking New York Liberty trade 

Natasha Cloud is on the move once again, and the nine-year WNBA veteran is excited about her next landing spot with the reigning league champions, the New York Liberty. The league announced Sunday that the Liberty traded a pair of draft picks to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for the guard.

Cloud played last season with the Phoenix Mercury but was dealt in a four-team deal that sent All-Star Alyssa Thomas to the Mercury and Cloud to the Connecticut Sun. However, before suiting up for the Sun, the Liberty stepped in and sent the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and a 2026 first-round pick to Connecticut.

Cloud expressed her gratitude and excitement to be headed to the Big Apple on X.

"Liberty fans, man, I'm so excited to be a part of this organization," she said. "Y'all have always shown me love since day one. I've always appreciated that, and now more than ever, I can't wait to be a part of it."

Cloud spent the first eight seasons of her career with the Washington Mystics after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 draft. She helped lead the Mystics to a WNBA championship in 2019.

She earned WNBA All-Defensive First Team in 2022 while also leading the league that season in assists. She earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2019 and 2024.

Cloud averaged 11.5 points and 6.9 assists per game in her lone season in Phoenix.

Liberty Retooling their Roster with Natasha Cloud

The New York Liberty lineup will look slightly different than last year's championship-winning team with the additions of Natasha Cloud and former Chicago Sky forward Isabelle Harrison, who New York signed in February.

The Liberty roster suffered a setback with the loss of two-time WNBA champion and seven-time WNBA assists leader Courtney Vandersloot. The veteran guard signed with the Sky after a two-year stint in New York.

New York also lost veteran Kayla Thornton in the expansion draft as she was selected by the Golden State Valkyries.

New York GM Jonathan Kolb said Cloud will "undoubtedly" strengthen the roster as the Liberty pursue a consecutive title this season.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty family,” Kolb said.

He also said:

"We look forward to seeing the best fans in the WNBA embrace her on a nightly basis. Tash will undoubtedly strengthen our roster on both sides of the ball as we pursue another title in 2025.”

